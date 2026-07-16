SCIE Study Shows HILO WAVE® Promotes Regenerative Skin Remodeling Without Inflammatory Response

Peer-reviewed preclinical findings validate the regenerative mechanism of HILO WAVE®'s proprietary Dual-HA Technology (DHC®).

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HILO WAVE®, HIGHER Corporation's proprietary Dual-HA Collagen Booster, has further strengthened its scientific evidence with the publication of a preclinical study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS), an SCIE-indexed international scientific journal.

Developed for regenerative aesthetic medicine, HILO WAVE® is designed to improve skin quality and support natural-looking volumization through regenerative biostimulation.

The product is powered by HIGHER Corporation's proprietary Dual Hyaluronic Acid Complex (DHC®), which combines high- and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to promote skin regeneration while minimizing inflammatory responses.

The published study, titled "Regenerative Skin Remodeling by a Dual Hyaluronic Acid Hybrid Complex in Multimodal Preclinical Models," was conducted through an international collaborative research project led by the Department of Dermatology at Yonsei University Severance Hospital.

Unlike conventional collagen biostimulatory approaches that rely on localized inflammatory responses, the study investigated the biological mechanism of DHC® and its ability to support regenerative skin remodeling through a biomaterial-based approach.

The preclinical findings demonstrated stable fibroblast viability, increased extracellular matrix (ECM) activity, enhanced antioxidant capacity, and improvements in skin barrier-related markers. In addition, no significant inflammatory responses were observed in animal models, supporting the favorable biological safety profile of DHC®.

The findings suggest that DHC® promotes collagen synthesis and tissue regeneration by regulating the skin microenvironment while minimizing unnecessary inflammation, providing scientific evidence for the regenerative mechanism of HILO WAVE®.

"This publication represents another important step in building the scientific foundation of HILO WAVE®," said a spokesperson for HIGHER Corporation. "As physicians increasingly seek evidence-based treatment options, we remain committed to generating high-quality scientific and clinical evidence that supports the safety, mechanism, and clinical value of our proprietary Dual-HA Technology."

Building on this foundation, HIGHER Corporation will host the HILO WAVE® Global Webinar on August 12, 2026, featuring evidence-based treatment protocols, live treatment demonstrations, and an interactive Q&A with Dr. Kyung Tae Bae.

Registration is open to licensed healthcare professionals.

For more information and registration, please visit:

https://higher-webinar.com/

About HIGHER Corporation

HIGHER Corporation is a South Korea-based medical aesthetics company dedicated to advancing regenerative aesthetic medicine through proprietary technology, scientific research, and physician education. The company develops innovative aesthetic solutions while supporting evidence-based clinical practice through international educational initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.highercorp.co.kr/

SOURCE HIGHER Corporation