Science Centre Singapore to launch RoboFest 2026, a 4-day festival dedicated to robotics and AI

RoboFest 2026: Meet Tomorrow, Today | 9 to 12 April 2026 | Live robot demonstrations, hands-on encounters and RoboCup competition action

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots and AI are moving fast from novelty to everyday reality. The big question now is not just what machines can do, but what people are best at, and what we choose to value as technology becomes more advanced. From 9 to 12 April, Science Centre Singapore will host RoboFest 2026, the Centre's first festival dedicated to robotics and AI, designed to help the public experience robotics up close while confronting a clear provocation: as machines advance, what does it mean to be fully human?

To be held at the Science Centre, "RoboFest 2026: Meet Tomorrow, Today" is a four-day festival designed for curious families, students, working adults, seniors and the robotics community, bringing together interactive experiences, live demonstrations and learning moments across four zones.

Through the festival, the Centre will demonstrate how humans and robots complement each other while educating the public on how to engage with these technologies. Science Centre is also piloting robots in its galleries to offer a taste of the enhanced guest experience that people can expect at the new Science Centre.

Building on this foundation, the Centre is inviting the community, education partners and industries to collaborate and shape how humans and robots learn, play and discover together. Wheeled and bipedal humanoid robots will be deployed across galleries and exhibition spaces to serve as interactive companions for visitors. These social robots will take on distinct functional roles including performers, co-hosts, guides and engagement facilitators, working along with the Centre's educators, demonstrating the potential of robotics technology in informal learning environments.

"Robots will keep improving but what matters is how we respond. RoboFest is thus designed to help Singaporeans understand what technology can do today, understand the current limits, and where human judgment, empathy, creativity and responsibility matter most," Ms Tham Mun See, Chief Executive of Science Centre Board, said.

Anchored by Singapore's public learning ecosystem

As part of a broader focus on AI and robotics education, Science Centre will collaborate with schools and the community to further develop robotics-based progressive learning programmes and AI-enhanced learning experiences.

During RoboFest 2026, we will offer AI and robotics learn-on-the-go walkthroughs to schools and the public, providing hands-on experience in emerging technologies. This reflects the Centre's commitment to leveraging technology for more engaging and interactive learning experiences while equipping students and the public for a future increasingly shaped by AI and robotics.

RoboFest is supported by the Ministry of Education, public agencies including GovTech Singapore and AI Singapore, and institutes of higher learning such as the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).

Other partners supporting learning and engagement include Google Cloud x Google for Education, Duck Learning (partner of LEGO® Education), and applied robotics collaborators including Weston Robot, Stellaris Robotics, Stick 'Em and many more.

Four zones, four human questions

RoboFest will feature four experiential zones, each designed to move visitors from "wow" to understanding, and from possibility to reflection about the role they play in the AI space.

1. The Playground - When machines perform, what do we feel, and why?

A high-energy entry point with live demonstrations and crowd moments, including a Robot Boxing showdown and a Robot Dog Fire-fighting challenge. A special highlight is the Science Centre's very own limited-run comedy performance, My Colleague is a Robot Dog, offering a playful lens on human-robot interaction (Annex A). Visitors will also get a chance to build robots, engage in AI prompt-crafting through a multi-player game and determine if an image or video is real or AI-generated.

2. Robotics in Real Life - What is truly useful, safe and responsible in everyday settings?

A curated gallery of applied robotics and AI centred on real-world problem solving. NUS will showcase seven projects, including bio-inspired soft robotics and assistive concepts relevant to ageing and care, as well as Robi Butler, a remote multimodal household robot assistant experience. Other partner showcase highlights include a portable companion robot and an open source robot designed for AI education for students and other projects from Stellaris Robotics Pte Ltd. (Annex B)

3. Learning Hub - If AI becomes common, what should every Singaporean know?

Hands-on robotics and AI programming walk-throughs for schools and the public, designed for practical learning on the go and talks and workshops by industry experts.

Some learning experiences include a new exhibition space themed on AI and Robotics within the Future Makers Exhibition, first look at the LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI Kit in Singapore, interaction with Ameca where visitors can learn how to communicate effectively with AI systems, guided experiences such as drone coding fundamentals, and a balancing-robot session exploring stability and control.

4. RoboCup Arena - What happens when human teamwork meets machine capability?

RoboFest will host the 18th edition of RoboCup Singapore, with teams competing from 11 April to the Finals on 12 April.

The competition also serves as the national selection platform for teams representing Singapore at RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2026 and the RoboCup World Championship 2026.

Plan your visit

Find out more about RoboFest 2026 here, purchase your tickets here*.

*Includes complimentary admission to Science Centre Singapore.

Ticket prices

Singaporeans and Permanent Residents

Weekdays (Thu, 9 April & Fri, 10 April): Adults $6 | Children and seniors $4

Weekend (Sat, 11 April & Sun, 12 April): Adults $10 | Children and seniors $6

Standard Admission

Adults $16 | Children $10

Festival merchandise and early-bird giveaways

Limited-edition RoboFest souvenirs and festival merchandise will be available on site. Early-bird ticket holders can receive a limited edition RoboFest merchandise while stocks last. Details to be announced.

About Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore, an informal educational institution and leading regional Science Centre, along with its group of attractions, brings out the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through its unique blend of exhibitions, educational programmes and events. A custodian of creativity and innovation, Science Centre Singapore has captured the evolution of scientific developments for more than four decades. The Centre and its partners have played a pivotal role in transforming the way students and the public interact with and learn about STEM. Since 1977, the Centre has welcomed over 30 million visitors and inspired them with more than 1,000 exhibits spread across 14 galleries and outdoor spaces.

The Centre's group of attractions include Omni-Theatre, Snow City and KidsSTOPTM️. The Omni-Theatre, Southeast Asia's first 8K 3D digital theatre with a 23m wide seamless dome screen, is an immersive destination like no other. Snow City is Singapore's only permanent indoor snow centre offering an Arctic inspired experience at Singapore's first ice gallery and snow chamber. KidsSTOPTM️ ️ - Where every child gets to Imagine, Experience, Discover and Dream - is Singapore's first children's science centre offering an enriching experience through purposeful play for children aged 18 months to 8 years old. For more information, please visit www.science.edu.sg.

Annexes

Annex A: My Colleague is a Robot Dog performance times

Date Time Thursday, 9 April 11.00am - 11.30am 3.00pm - 3.30pm Friday, 10 April 11.30am - 12.00pm 3.00pm - 3.30pm Saturday, 11 April 11.00am - 11.30am 2.30pm - 3.00pm Sunday, 12 April 11.00am - 11.30am 2.30pm - 3.00pm

Annex B: Robotics in Real Life

National University of Singapore will showcase seven projects including: "Octopus-Swimming-Like Robot with Soft Asymmetric Arms": This palm-sized bio-inspired robot demonstrates advanced soft robotics technology by replicating the elegant swimming motions of an octopus. The robot can be precisely controlled to navigate through water with the same fluid grace as its biological counterpart, showcasing the potential of biomimetic design in underwater robotics. "Mobile Assistive Soft Robot for Elderly Care": This innovative assistive robot integrates a flexible robotic arm, variable-stiffness actuation, and an adaptive mobile platform to address critical needs in elderly care. The demonstration highlights how soft robotics and human-centred mechanical design work together to provide essential support for sit-to-stand transitions, assisted walking, and fall prevention. "Robi Butler: Remote Multimodal Interactions with Household Robot Assistant": Guests can experience the future of household robotics by remotely connecting with Robi Butler on a 'Zoom-call' and interact through multiple modalities (text, voice, gesture) on a browser, a mobile phone app, or an AR device.

Singapore University of Technology and Design will showcase projects in which robots are used in facilities management, building infrastructure and education. For example, Dragonfly, an outdoor, autonomous, mosquito control robot. Dragonfly plans routes, identifies problem areas, all while attracting and trapping mosquitoes. Smorphi Imaginary, a virtual simulation platform where visitors navigate a maze using a digital twin of the Smorphi robot. It highlights how simulation supports learning, testing, and understanding robot behaviour in a safe, virtual environment.

Stellaris Robotics Pte Ltd will display cutting-edge AI education robots such as: UBTECH Alpha Mini "Wukong" : A portable intelligent humanoid robot that redefines the companion robot experience through its biomimetic design and advanced multi-modal interaction capabilities, bringing playful yet sophisticated AI interaction to users. "UGOT": A versatile multi-functional robotics platform featuring diverse operational modes, AI capabilities and modular design. This user-friendly pathway provides an accessible entry point to explore advanced AI and robotics technologies. "Yanshee": An open-source humanoid robot for AI education developed for K12 and Institutes of Higher Learning. It is widely used in curriculum teaching, competitions, and research activities, helping students learn topics such as AI, programming, and robotic motion.



Annex C: Learning Hub

Discover the exciting potential of robotics through immersive robotics and AI programming walk-throughs designed for hands-on learning on the go. Some learning experiences include:

Talks and workshops on AI and robotics : There will be sessions on AI and robotics by expert speakers and facilitators over the four days. Talks by experts on Thu and Fri will be recorded and streamed on Sat and Sun, and subsequently on our website.

: There will be sessions on AI and robotics by expert speakers and facilitators over the four days. Talks by experts on Thu and Fri will be recorded and streamed on Sat and Sun, and subsequently on our website. A first look at the LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI Kit: Duck Learning will unveil LEGO® Education's newest innovation – the Computer Science & AI Kit for the first time in Singapore, offering guests an exclusive preview of how play-based learning come together in the world of robotics and applied technology. Students and families can participate in guided trial sessions that blend creativity and problem-solving in a fun, engaging way.

Duck Learning will unveil LEGO® Education's newest innovation – the Computer Science & AI Kit for the first time in Singapore, offering guests an exclusive preview of how play-based learning come together in the world of robotics and applied technology. Students and families can participate in guided trial sessions that blend creativity and problem-solving in a fun, engaging way. Programming and Coding Experiences: Guests can engage in activities designed by Science Centre Singapore to programme the humanoid robot "TonyBot," try drone coding fundamentals, and understand how cameras process visual data.

Guests can engage in activities designed by Science Centre Singapore to programme the humanoid robot "TonyBot," try drone coding fundamentals, and understand how cameras process visual data. Interact with Ameca: Meet Ameca, an advanced humanoid robot at Science Centre Singapore representing the future of human-robot interaction. Guests can dabble in AI prompt engineering and learn to communicate effectively with artificial intelligence systems.

Meet Ameca, an advanced humanoid robot at Science Centre Singapore representing the future of human-robot interaction. Guests can dabble in AI prompt engineering and learn to communicate effectively with artificial intelligence systems. Balancing Robot session: This interactive session by NUS offers hands-on exploration of balance, motion, and control systems through practical demonstrations. Participants will uncover the science behind robot stability and how these principles power flying robots, vehicles, and everyday technology.

SOURCE Science Centre Singapore