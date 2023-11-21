Scoot into Segway-Ninebot's Unforgettable Black Friday Sales

"With Black Friday hot on its heels, we're excited to announce the best ever deal for the Segway-Ninebot 2023 new range featuring products that deliver unparalleled quality and performance," said Jade Tang, Head of Marketing, Segway-Ninebot. "Whether you're starting on Christmas shopping early or just want to treat yourself, these savings are the perfect opportunity to upgrade or find the ideal gift. Our products redefine what it means to commute, promising an easier and more enjoyable experience. We look forward to celebrating these substantial savings with the Australian community."

Unlock Your New Max with Max G2

Sale Date: 20 – 30 November (24% off)

Sale price $1,299, RRP $1,699. Save: $400

Gear up for an exciting ride with the Max G2 KickScooter! With a 70km range on a single charge, its rear- wheel drive, double suspension system and Traction Control enable seamless navigation across various terrains. With 900W of power, conquer any hill with up to a 22% incline [1]. Safety features like built-in indicators and an anti-theft horn ensure security, while Apple Find My [2] guarantees you'll always locate your scooter. Unleash your new max with the MAX G2 for a comfortable and stylish ride.

Available to purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, 99 Bikes, Scooter Hut, Segway-Ninebot Online store, Robot Specialist, Amazon and Mobileciti.

The New Frontier for the Everyday Commuter – F2 Series

Sale Date: 20 – 30 November (up to 29% off)

F2 Pro sale price $999, RRP $1399. Save: $400

F2 Plus sale price $899, RRP $1099. Save $200

F2 sale price $899 + free multifunctional seat attached bag, RRP $949. Save $50

Introducing the F2 Series, the cutting-edge solution for commuting, featuring three models: F2, F2 Plus and F2 Pro. Specifically designed for commuters, the F2 Series enhances stability with wider handlebars and promotes safety with integrated direction indicators. Commuters can enjoy a comfortable journey on tubeless self-sealing 10-inch tires. With increased power, a larger battery, and a Traction Control System, these scooters strike the ideal balance for daily commuting. The F2 Series prioritises safety with rear- wheel drive, a front disc brake, and a rear electronic brake. For those seeking an elevated experience, the F2 Pro includes front suspension. All models are equipped with the Apple Find My feature to ensure the safety and security of you and your KickScooter.

F2 Pro available to purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, 99 Bikes, Scooter Hut, Segway-Ninebot Online store, Robot Specialist, Amazon and Retravision.

F2 Plus available to purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, 99 Bikes, Scooter Hut, Segway-Ninebot Online store, Robot Specialist and Amazon.

F2 available for purchase at JB Hi-Fi, 99 Bikes, Scooter Hut, Segway-Ninebot Online store, Robot Specialist and Amazon.

Eager to Explore

Sale Date: 20 – 30 November (up to 17% off)

E2 Plus sale price $599, RRP $699. Save $100

E2 sale price $499, RRP $599. Save $100

Embark on a stylish journey with the Segway-Ninebot KickScooter E2 Series – E2 Plus and E2. Drawing inspiration from surfboards, these scooters offer a sleek design for a sidewalk surfing experience. Cruise at speeds up to 25km/h (E2 at 20km/h) and cover distances of up to 25km on a single charge. The E2 Series boasts a lightweight, slim body with an integrated handlebar, ensuring portability. Enhance your commute with the newly enlarged dashboard, durable hollow tires for better shock absorption, a dual- braking system, and a powerful motor, making short-distance travel more efficient and affordable than ever.

E2 Plus available to purchase at Mobileciti, Segway Ninebot Online Store and Scooter Hut

E2 available to purchase at Rebel and Jaycar.

New Segway-Ninebot Retail Presence in Australia

The Segway-Ninebot has opened its first Official Authorised Shop at Westfield Chermside and have another shop scheduled to open at Robina Shopping Centre on Thursday 16 November. All Segway- Ninebot Black Friday deals will be available through these shops.

About Segway-Ninebot

With the mission of "simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting," the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit segway.com.au

Segway-Ninebot has more than 10 repair centers in Australia. Please contact customer service support here at 1800 400 009 and [email protected]

[1] All stated performances subject to rider characteristics and external riding conditions [2] Through a future firmware upgrade after certification, for iOS devices only. SEGWAY and the Segway 'flyguy' logo are registered trademarks of Segway Inc. Trademarks not owned by Segway are the property of their respective owners as designated.

