One-month BUY1DONATE1 campaign to be rolled out nationwide, enabling anyone to take part in giving back

Donations of Scott's products to supplement the nutritional needs of 5,000 underprivileged children

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott's, the market leader in the kids supplement category, has partnered with 99Speedmart to launch the "BUY1DONATE1" campaign. For every Scott's product purchased at any 99Speedmart store nationwide between 13 October and 13 November 2023, the brand will donate another. The goal of the campaign is to donate a total of 30,000 Scott's products such as Scott's Vitamin C, Scott's Multivitamin Gummies, and Scott's Emulsion, to orphanage homes within Klang Valley.

Scott’s and 99Speedmart Join Forces to Launch Donation Campaign to Serve Underprivileged Children’s Nutritional Needs

Bryan Wong, General Manager, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei (MSB), Haleon, said: "At Haleon, we are committed to do more to tackle barriers that stand in the way of people's better everyday health. We do so by understanding what holds people back from better everyday health so we can include them in opportunities to improve and achieve better health outcomes. We believe that every child deserves access to proper nutrition and the opportunity to experience happiness. Through our BUY1DONATE1 campaign, we hope to continue our efforts to improve health inclusivity in our communities. We are excited to partner with 99Speedmart and the community to make a positive impact on the lives of these children."

The campaign will also include weekly visits to 5-10 orphanage homes in Klang Valley by the Scott's team and its mascot. These visits will include the distribution of Scott's products, creating memorable moments filled with joy and laughter.

Scott's has been dedicated to advocating for the health and well-being of Malaysian children, including those who face challenges in accessing proper nutrition. In line with the brand's commitment in spreading happiness and addressing the nutritional needs of children in need, the "BUY1DONATE1" campaign aims to enable simple yet meaningful ways for anyone to participate in collectively bringing a positive impact to our communities.

For more information about Scott's BUY1DONATE1 campaign, please visit Scott's Malaysia Facebook Page.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Haleon Malaysia

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. Haleon Malaysia employs over 500 people whose purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity. With market leading positions in oral care, pain relief, and wellness, we work closely with pharmacists, physicians, and retailers to increase awareness of everyday health issues and concerns and emphasise the importance of self-care. Haleon's Hulu Kelang site in Kuala Lumpur also supplies countries around the world with high quality and innovative consumer healthcare products, such as Panadol, ENO and Polident.

SOURCE GSK Malaysia