Screen health: New "Eye Comfort" Certification from TÜV Rheinland

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has launched a new "Eye Comfort" star-rating certification for testing displays. For the certification, TÜV Rheinland experts test and classify displays in terms of eye comfort within a 5-star rating system. Especially for people who spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen and are particularly health conscious, this system offers transparent assistance in monitor selection. Starting in November, Dell Technologies will be the first company to launch two new Dell UltraSharp displays with the new "Eye Comfort" certification with top ratings.

Transparent rating system – 15 test categories

The classification system developed by TÜV Rheinland offers consumers complete transparency in terms of test criteria and results, summarized in an intuitively understandable 5-point scale. The "Eye Comfort" certification process examines three technical dimensions (image quality, ambient light management, eye care technology) and 15 different test categories that have shown to have a significant impact on eye comfort. "Features like good image quality, high refresh rate and good ambient light management, such as intelligent brightness and CCT adaptation to ambient light, help reduce visual fatigue", explains Stanley Liu, display certification expert from TÜV Rheinland. "For example, the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image and the higher the eye comfort and the corresponding score." Note here: Only if a screen achieves a 5-star rating in all 15 categories will the overall result also be a 5-star rating. Consumers can access a detailed presentation of the different test categories via TÜV Rheinland's Certipedia certificate database. A corresponding QR code or the ID of the test seal is printed on the packaging of correspondingly certified products.

5 stars: What are the features of displays that are particularly easy on the eyes and comfortable to use?

For example, a 5 Star "Eye Comfort" Certified monitor has a high refresh rate (≥ 120 Hz) and high color accuracy. It also has hardware to reduce blue light and flicker, as well as brightness and color temperature control for ambient lighting. These features enhance health protection and reduce visual fatigue.

Health relevance and determination of test criteria of the "Eye Comfort" certification

In recent years, rapid advances in display technology have led to significant developments in display quality in terms of pixel density, color accuracy, consistency, color space coverage and refresh rate. To keep pace with these advances in IT product development, TÜV Rheinland has fundamentally revised its existing certifications. The new generation of eye comfort certification is no longer limited to the old low blue light or flicker-free labels. Instead, it is a completely redesigned test standard that covers a broader range of safety indicators, such as ambient brightness, color temperature adjustment and regulation, and brightness uniformity. A device with an "Eye Comfort" Certification by TÜV Rheinland assures consumers that it meets the highest standards for eye protection technology.

TÜV Rheinland's "Eye Comfort" classification system for monitors is based on the report on the ergonomics of high refresh rate monitors published by the LHFE (National Key Laboratory of Human Factors and Ergonomics) in 2023, as well as TÜV Rheinland's own technical standards – with more than 15 years of experience in display safety testing. More information: https://www.tuv.com/world/en/eye-comfort.html

