SD Biosensor Signs Tripartite MOU for R&D of New Products for Extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis with Japan's RIT/JATA and Korea's International Tuberculosis Research Center

SD Biosensor strengthens its new product lineup with the POC molecular diagnostic platform M10

Early detection of patients is expected to contribute to the eradication of tuberculosis in high-risk Asian countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SD Biosensor, Inc. (KQ137310), South Korea's global in-vitro diagnostics company, announced the signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the research and development (R&D) of new products targeting extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis using its Point-of-Care (POC) molecular diagnostic platform "STANDARD M10" (hereinafter, "M10"). The MOU was signed with the Research Institute of Tuberculosis, Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association (hereinafter, "RIT/JATA"), and Korea's International Tuberculosis Research Center (hereinafter, "ITRC"), at SD Biosensor's Giheung Office on Nov. 28.

SD Biosensor, Inc., Japan’s RIT/JATA, and Korea’s International Tuberculosis Research Center are signing the MOU[The third from the left: Seiya Kato, (Director of RIT/JATA), followed by HyoKeun Lee (Chief Executive Officer of SDB) and Sangrae Cho (Chief of ITRC)] / Photo provided by: SD Biosensor, Inc.

The signing ceremony was attended by HyoKeun Lee (Chief Executive Officer, SDB), Dr. Seiya Kato, (Director, RIT/JATA), and Sangrae Cho (Chief, ITRC), among others. Under this MOU, the three organizations plan to pursue active collaboration on: product research and development; performing research and verifying feasibility; product approval and commercialization, etc., all under the common goal of "research and development of new products for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis".

"Extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB)" refers to a form of tuberculosis that is resistant not only to primary drugs used for treatment (multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, MDR-TB, or rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis, RR-TB), but also to fluoroquinolone, a second-line drug, and at least one drug from Group A. The mortality rate of patients who develop resistance to these drugs is known to exceed 25%. Therefore, rapid diagnosis and the use of appropriate medications are crucial. The products for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis, which will be developed through this MOU with SD Biosensor's POC molecular diagnostic platform M10 are expected to contribute to the eradication of tuberculosis in high-risk Asian countries.

Dr. Seiya Kato, the Director of RIT/JATA said, "We are proud to collaborate with SD Biosensor and the International Tuberculosis Research Center in the development of a molecular diagnostic kit for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis. This innovation marks a significant step forward in accelerating accurate diagnosis and improving global tuberculosis control efforts."

Dr. Sundae Song, the Chairman of the Board of the ITRC stated, "It is truly meaningful to collaborate on the research and development of new tuberculosis products through this MOU with SD Biosensor, a leader in the global in-vitro diagnostics industry, and RIT/JATA, a world-renowned tuberculosis research institute." He added, "The rapid diagnostic technologies developed through this MOU are expected to significantly shorten the treatment duration for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis and greatly improve treatment success rates."

HyoKeun Lee, the CEO of SD Biosensor said, "With this MOU as a turning point, we believe that through collaboration of the three parties, we will be able to develop even more innovative and high-performance M10 products for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis, which will facilitate personalized medication prescriptions." He added, "By continuing exchanges and cooperation between Korea and Japan, we are determined to strengthen our diagnostic capabilities to enable early detection of patients not only in the two countries but across the entire Asian region, and contribute to the global efforts of tuberculosis eradication."

