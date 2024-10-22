SDEC 2024: Team Kaohsiung Presenting New City AI Governance

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaohsiung City Deputy Mayor Charles Lin led a delegation of smart transportation, smart healthcare, and Asia New Bay Area startup representatives to the 2024 Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention (SDEC) in Malaysia. Deputy Mayor Lin also delivered a speech at the SDEC conference, introducing the development of the semiconductor industry and the achievements of Kaohsiung Smart City.

Delegation presented a diverse group of companies:

Deputy Mayor Lin and YB Ng Sze Han pose for a photo with representatives from 6 companies at the Kaohsiung Pavilion

Chunghwa Telecom exhibited two key technologies: the Cellular Vehicle Probe (CVP) Big Data system for traffic analysis and a 5G Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Technology for light rail intersection safety. The CVP system offers real-time traffic monitoring and analysis, while the V2X technology enhances safety through dynamic monitoring and rapid warning transmission.

Advmeds presented their "Kaohsiung Health 4.0", introducing generative care engine technology across medical facilities, communities, and senior fitness clubs. This system achieves digitalized health management through chatbots and is developing AI digital avatars to upgrade customer service functions.

iAMBITION showcased comprehensive solutions for medical and care institutions, featuring their "iSAFE system platform." This platform utilizes contactless 3D sensors, smart IoT, and AI image recognition for anomaly detection, environmental monitoring, and health risk assessment in healthcare settings.

LTPA introduced its "Smart Cognitive Training Program," combining AIoT technology to digitalize non-pharmaceutical treatments. The program offers AI remote training equipment for seniors, focusing on dementia prevention and muscle strength enhancement.

Hitspectra Intelligent Technology demonstrated their application of Hyperspectral Imaging in Early Medical Diagnosis. This technology assists doctors in quickly identifying affected areas with unclear early symptoms, particularly skin diseases. Their focus includes biomedical optical detection and semiconductor thin film optical inspection.

Meta Intelligence presented one-stop digital innovation solutions spanning AI, IoT, and Digital Twins. Their expertise covers AI-powered building management, AI-generated fashion model photos, VR and AI smart sports training tools, and VR foreign language practice with AI characters. These participants demonstrated Kaohsiung's diverse capabilities in AI and 5G applications, spanning smart transportation, smart healthcare, and metaverse solutions for smart cities.

During the visit, Kaohsiung companies engaged in business matchmaking sessions with Malaysian enterprises, expanding their presence in the Southeast Asian market. Selangor State EXCO YB Ng Sze Han expressed hopes for deeper collaboration following the "Smart City Strategic Partnership Alliance" MoU signed in March last year. The visit marked a significant milestone in Taiwan-Malaysia smart technology cooperation, highlighting both cities' commitment to innovation and sustainable urban development.

SOURCE Kaohsiung City Government