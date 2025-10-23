SDEC, Telin, and ITCO Niaga Drive Innovation in Sarawak's International Telecom Ecosystem

KUCHING, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), and ITCO Niaga Sdn Bhd (ITCO) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the planning and development of the Indonesia Cable Express II (ICE II) subsea cable system. The signing took place during the opening ceremony of the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2025 on 22nd October 2025 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), and was witnessed by the Premier of Sarawak, The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg.

SDEC was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Dato Ir. Ts. Sudarnoto Osman, while Telin and ITCO were represented by Mr. Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Chief Executive Officer of Telin, and Madam Anita Aqeela Hiong, Managing Director of ITCO, respectively.

The ICE II system is an integrated, high-capacity fibre-optic submarine cable network that will connect Singapore to Manado, where it will later provide onward connections to North Asia and the United States. The system will include major branching points to strategic locations such as Batam, Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, and Borneo Island through Balikpapan, Kuching (Sarawak), and Tawau (Sabah).

This interconnection is designed to meet the rising market demand for high-speed transmission capacity between regional DCs to link key data centres (DCs) including DCs located in Sarawak to Singapore.

By introducing a new eastward route via Manado, the ICE II system provides an alternative to the congested South China Sea corridor, thereby strengthening the resilience of Southeast Asia's digital infrastructure. It will also play a vital role in supporting the region's growing requirements for artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud platforms, smart city initiatives, and other emerging digital technologies.

Dato Ir. Ts. Sudarnoto Osman commented, "This collaboration is part of SDEC's effort to enhance Sarawak's international connectivity that will catalyse investment of AI and Green Data Centre and serve as an enabler for adoption of digital economy for Sarawakians."

Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, added, "This partnership represents a pivotal milestone in our journey toward a more interconnected and digitally empowered region. By linking multiple key locations across Indonesia and expanding internationally to Singapore and Malaysia, ICEII system unites the strengths of SDEC, ITCO, and Telin. Together, we are committed to delivering seamless, resilient connectivity that drives data-powered growth, fosters deeper regional collaboration, and accelerates the digital transformation that will shape the future of Southeast Asia."

The ICE II system is expected to not only enable faster and more reliable connectivity for consumers and businesses, but also serve as a catalyst for innovation, digital services growth, and technological advancement across Sarawak and beyond.

The collaboration between SDEC, Telin, and ITCO Niaga underlines a shared commitment to advancing Southeast Asia's position in the global digital economy. With enhanced subsea infrastructure connecting key cities across Indonesia and East Malaysia, ICE II is set to become a backbone of regional digital development by powering growth, resilience, and innovation across generations.

About Telin

Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Operating in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan region, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar—with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Canada—Telin supports its customers through 10 global offices and 5 sales representative hubs.

Our infrastructure spans over 306,376 kilometers of submarine cable systems across 27 global networks, backed by 162 Points of Presence in 35 countries. Telin is dedicated to connecting possibilities and driving digital transformation worldwide.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net

SOURCE PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)