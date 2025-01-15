SDS Australia Partners with Leading European Sauna Brand Auroom

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDS Australia is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Auroom, Europe's premier sauna manufacturer and a member of the Thermory group. Beginning July 2025, SDS Australia will serve as the exclusive distributor and reseller of Auroom's state-of-the-art saunas across Australia, strengthening their shared vision for the rapidly growing Australian sauna market.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, building on a two-year collaboration that has already seen remarkable results. Michael Doubinski, Managing Director of SDS Australia, shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter:

"We've worked with Auroom for two years, and this partnership will help both companies unlock Australia's potential. With full exclusivity rights, we'll solidify Auroom's position as the top European sauna manufacturer amongst Australians."

Auroom is celebrated for its superior craftsmanship and innovative flat-pack designs, which are perfect for indoor and outdoor use. These features, combined with their affordability and adherence to strict European manufacturing standards, have already earned widespread acclaim among SDS Australia customers.

"Auroom strikes the perfect balance of quality and price," said Doubinski. "This partnership aligns with our mission to bring high-quality saunas to every household, supported by our robust ecommerce platform, expanding warehousing facilities, and growing reseller network."

Risto Mätas, Sales Director of Auroom, echoed this enthusiasm:

"We're thrilled to work with SDS Australia to share our passion for quality and craftsmanship. SDS Australia's excellent service and commitment to the sauna industry make them the perfect partner for Auroom."

Through this exclusive agreement, SDS Australia will make Auroom's innovative saunas accessible nationwide, supporting the brand's mission to bring the scientifically backed wellness benefits of saunas to Australians .

"At SDS Australia, we believe a sauna is an essential health device – a necessity in every home, like a fridge or a washing machine," Doubinski concluded.

About SDS Australia

Founded in 2003, SDS Australia has cemented its position as the nation's top provider of high-quality European saunas and wellness products, in addition to being the leading builder of custom saunas in Australia. Web: https://sdsaustralia.com

Contact SDS Australia

About Auroom

Part of the Thermory group, Auroom is Europe's leading sauna manufacturer, celebrated for its craftsmanship and innovative designs. Web: https://auroomwellness.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SDS Australia