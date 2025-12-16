SDS Australia to Launch Canadian Cedar Ice Baths in January 2026 Following Sustained Demand

SYDNEY, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDS Australia has confirmed it will release its new Canadian Cedar Ice Baths in January 2026, following months of development prompted by sustained customer demand and the growing popularity of cold-water immersion as part of at-home wellness routines.

The Black Edition of SDS Australia's forthcoming 'Eira' Canadian Cedar Ice Bath

The leading wellness company says enquiries for a more accessible ice bath – one that balances premium materials with everyday usability – have become increasingly common across its showrooms and digital channels. Many customers, SDS Australia noted, were looking for a product that delivered genuine recovery performance without the scale or cost typically associated with commercial or ultra-luxury cold-plunge systems.

After an extended period of design and testing, SDS Australia is now preparing to bring the range to market. The new 'Eira' Canadian Cedar Ice Baths feature solid Canadian Red Cedar cladding and are built around a hand-welded 316 marine-grade stainless steel tub, a construction method more often seen in higher-end recovery installations.

On release, the range will be offered in two finishes: a Natural Cedar edition, designed to highlight the character of the timber, and a Black Cedar edition, intended for more contemporary architectural settings. Both models are suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

According to SDS Australia CEO Michael Doubinski, the range was shaped directly by customer feedback.

"This is something customers have been asking for over a long period of time," Doubinski said. "The brief was clear – maintain premium material quality and performance, but deliver a more approachable entry point than our most premium systems."

Each unit will incorporate an integrated 1HP cooling system capable of delivering water temperatures between 3–42°C, allowing users to move between cold immersion and warmer recovery sessions without the use of ice. Wi-Fi control, alongside ozone sanitisation and multi-stage filtration, will support straightforward operation and consistent water quality.

Doubinski added that the engineering approach was deliberately elevated beyond what is typically seen in the category.

"We've engineered the internal cooling and water-management systems to a much higher standard than what's typically found in the ice bath market," he said.

"Rather than relying on lightweight, self-contained units commonly used in entry-level ice baths, we've taken a more robust, swimming-pool-grade approach to cooling, filtration and sanitation. The result is a system designed for longevity, stability and consistent performance over time."

Cold-water immersion continues to gain momentum among athletes, wellness practitioners and the broader public, driven by growing interest in recovery, resilience and preventative health. With the launch of the 'Eira' range, SDS Australia is responding directly to this shift in the market.

The 'Eira' Canadian Cedar Ice Bath – available in Natural and Black editions – is now available for pre-order from SDS Australia, with deliveries expected to commence in January 2026.

