S&E Company Expands AI-Driven Agritech Platform into Vietnam, Advancing Data-Led Agricultural Trading

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&E Company, a South Korea–based agritech innovator, announced that it is accelerating the global expansion of its AI-driven agricultural data analytics and B2B pre-trading platform, B•good, with Vietnam positioned as a key market in its Southeast Asia strategy.

As climate volatility and market uncertainty continue to challenge agricultural supply chains, S&E Company is focusing on data-driven solutions that enable more predictable, transparent, and efficient trading. Through B•good, the company integrates artificial intelligence–based price and yield forecasting with a digital marketplace that connects producers and institutional buyers before harvest.

B•good's pre-trading model allows farmers to secure sales channels and target prices in advance, while food companies, retailers, and distributors can optimize procurement planning, reduce inventory risks, and minimize food waste. The platform also offers a structured trading mechanism for imperfect or non-standard produce, unlocking new value from agricultural products that are often discarded or heavily discounted in traditional markets.

At the core of B•good is S&E Company's proprietary analytics engine, which aggregates and analyzes large volumes of data from production sites, wholesale markets, and distribution channels. These insights are delivered through decision-support tools that enable contract farming, collaborative purchasing, and data-driven marketing strategies for farmers, local governments, and corporate partners.

Internationally, S&E Company is placing particular emphasis on Vietnam, where agricultural production plays a central role in the economy and where demand for digital transformation is rapidly growing. The company is collaborating with local partners to digitize production data for major fruits and vegetables and to apply AI-based forecasting models tailored to local growing conditions. These initiatives are designed to support smarter production planning, reduce market risk, and improve income stability for producers.

"Vietnam is an important agricultural hub in Southeast Asia, but producers face increasing uncertainty from climate change and price volatility," said SeHun Chang, CEO of S&E Company. "By applying AI-driven forecasting and pre-trading models to local production data, we aim to help Vietnamese farmers and agribusinesses make more informed decisions and build a more resilient agricultural ecosystem."

S&E Company's Vietnam initiatives also form the foundation for a scalable, cross-border agricultural data platform that can support regional trade and supply chain optimization across Southeast Asia.

S&E Company's global expansion is supported by an overseas expansion assistance program operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency. Through this program, S&E Company is strengthening its international partnerships and accelerating the global deployment of its data-driven agrifood solutions.

