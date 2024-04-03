SEABW is shaping up to be Thailand's biggest Web3 gathering with unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and discussion

The event will give delegates unique insights into the Web3 adoption in the SEA region, regulations, and products from the local Web3 industry

BANGKOK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW), a premier blockchain conference exploring the evolving landscape of Web3 in the Southeast Asia region, is thrilled to announce the speaker lineup for the main SEABW conference. The headline speakers include Aptos Co-Founder and CTO Avery Ching, Animoca Brands Co-Founder & Chairman Yat Siu, SCBX Deputy CEO Arak Sutivong, Hashed CEO & Managing Partner Simon Kim, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik, YGG Co-founder Gabriel Dizon, Wintermute Co-founder Yoann Turpin, and The Spartan Group Co-founder & Managing Partner Kelvin Koh.

SEABW Reveals Exciting Speaker Lineup and Demo Day for Web3 Builders and Investors

Moreover, Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin will also mark his presence with an online keynote session. There will be a total of over 135 innovators, entrepreneurs, decision-makers and thought leaders across the entire spectrum of the blockchain industry engaging in keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and moderated debates.

The SEABW will explore the latest trends and developments in blockchain technology, investment opportunities, adoption and use cases, policy and regulations, as well as the unique Web3 landscape in SEA.

The attendees are going to have unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and discussion. The world-class event will be a reflection of Southeast Asia's increasingly vital role in Web3, expressed both in terms of crypto adoption and the exciting startups originating from the region. Southeast Asia is home to more than 690 million people. Its young and tech-savvy population, underserved by the financial system, is open to using crypto. The region is witnessing unprecedented growth, particularly in the gaming sector. This surge signifies a potential tipping point for 'Web3 mass adoption' in Southeast Asia.

Hojin Kim, CEO of ShardLab, said, "Through a comprehensive program featuring keynote speeches, exhibitions, networking sessions, Demo Day, and more, the SEABW aims to provide the region's Web3-curious entrepreneurs and enterprises with an opportunity to learn from and network with some of the brightest Web3 minds worldwide. Moreover, we aim to not only present sessions and speeches but also provide real Web3 experiences, showing impactful real-life use cases of blockchain through our official web app. This app is designed for ordinary audiences who may not be familiar with blockchain Dapps. We seek to inspire actionable initiatives and projects that address pressing challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in Southeast Asia's evolving blockchain landscape."

The SEABW will be held on April 22-28 at the True ICON Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. While the main event will take place on April 24-25, there will be major side events throughout the week including 'Token X Summit - TOKENIZATION' on April 23rd, Game Day & Demo Day on April 24-25th and 'ONCHAIN 2024' on April 26-28th.

DEMO DAY TO SHOWCASE THE REGION'S INNOVATION

Besides the official VIP & Speakers Night, After Party, and Game Day, the SEABW organizers are particularly focused on the Demo Day that will be held on April 24-25th. The Demo Day will spotlight 10 notable Web3 startups at the SEABW conference venue. It will cater to a broad audience including investors, founders, builders and others.

The Demo Day is organized in partnership with elite companies, VC funds and accelerators including Hashed, Wintermute, SCB 10X, Saison Capital, Faction, and Krungsri Finnovate. Web3 builders have until April 5th to apply for the SEABW Demo Day. The startups will have an opportunity to present and connect with investors.

Top-tier entrepreneurs, developers, and builders will come together bringing their innovative products and services. It presents an opportunity for the attendees to get a sneak peek into the future of Web3 in Southeast Asia, network with the regional builders, create synergies and explore business opportunities.

About SEABW

Southeast Asia Blockchain Week is the flagship conference for web3 developers, investors, and users bringing together key figures. From Web3 Games to RWAs, SEABW illuminates Southeast Asia's most promising startups and web3 companies.

Learn more: Website | X | Telegram

Buy Tickets

Discover Sponsors

Check out Agenda

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW)