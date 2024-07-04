Second Edition of MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Epitomizes Macau's Gastronomic Celebrations and Legacy in June

Six Acclaimed Chefs from Historical Silk Road Route Created Immersive Gastronomic Experiences for over 400 Oversea Guests from Four Continents

MACAU, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM, in partnership with Robb Report Hong Kong and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), successfully concluded the second edition of Asia's only MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters event at MGM COTAI, over the period of June 28 to 30. Over 400 guests, six internationally acclaimed chefs, and global diners from 10 countries, including Australia, China, India, Italy, Lebanon, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States came together for an epic 3-day-2-night culinary journey, a fitting culmination to Macau's June gastronomic celebrations.

The event, themed "Savor 700 Years of Silk Road Flavors: A Gastronomic Odyssey," celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, coinciding with the 700 years since the renowned Silk Road explorer Marco Polo. Macau, designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, provided the perfect historic backdrop, with its rich legacy of East-West trade connections, to explore the culinary significance of the ancient Silk Road routes and the latest global gastronomic trends.

This year's event boasted a star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs hailing from across the Asian, European, and Middle Eastern regions along the historic Silk Roads. The impressive roster included Garima Arora of the acclaimed Indian restaurant Gaa, the world's first female Indian chef to earn a two-Michelin-star; Chudaree "Tam" Debhakam of the renowned Thailand restaurant Baan Tepa, the world's first female Thai chef to win a two-Michelin-stars; Marco Galtarossa of the one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Villa Elena in Bergamo; Yang Dengquan, the executive sous chef who helms the one-Michelin-starred Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI; Sara Aqel of Dara Dining, who modernizes Mediterranean cuisine with an Italian focus in Jordan; and Florita Morais Alves, of La Famiglia Macanese restaurant, a well-respected ambassador of Macanese cuisine.

For the first time, these six diverse master chefs collaborated to present an unparalleled 12-hands gala dinner, drawing upon their respective interpretations of flavors from the historic Silk Roads. They ingeniously infused their innovative cuisine with elements that paid tribute to the rich cultural traditions and evolution of gastronomic exchange along these storied trade routes. The result was a culinary masterpiece that delighted palates from around the world, showcasing the artistic mastery and global influence of Middle Eastern, European, and Asian cooking traditions.

Dr. Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM, said, "It is our honor to be hosting such distinguished guests from four continents. By honoring our local roots while embracing global culinary traditions, MGM aims not only to showcase Macau's vibrant cultural heritage, but also to continue supporting it as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a top-notch destination for food enthusiasts worldwide."

RR1 brings together an international network of ultra-high-net-worth individuals to experience the extraordinary as part of a community of likeminded peers. Culinary Masters, one of the most popular RR1 Signature Events, is famed for bringing together the most acclaimed chefs in the world for a culinary retreat filled with the finest gastronomy, exquisite wines, and masterclasses.

Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, said, "It has been my pleasure to once again present MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2024 for the second year running here at MGM COTAI. Aside from showcasing gastronomic excellence and an unforgettable dining experience like no other, the most important takeaway of this thrilling event is to send our guests off with a lifetime of memories and lasting friendships. We're delighted to celebrate, learn, and honor the hard work of these remarkable chefs as they present to us the incredible fruits of their labor."

Beyond the world-class cuisine, the MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters event offered participants with several different extra-culinary activities that combined gastronomy, leisure, and entertainment to showcase the multi-faceted appeal of Macau's cultural tourism. The vibrant programs included hands-on cooking sessions with celebrity chefs, masterclasses dedicated to fine wines, coffee, and Chinese tea tasting, as well as art tours and guided excursions that featured the distinct East-Meets-West cultural heritage of Macau and local transit experience by Macau cruise and light rail. These diverse experiences seamlessly complemented the culinary extravaganza, offering guests a truly multifaceted exploration of Macau's vibrant culture and traditions. Additionally, the event also featured a community engagement activity where over 140 participants from culinary students and local culinary associations joined culinary demonstrations and sharing session with the celebrity chefs at Macao University of Tourism (UTM).

