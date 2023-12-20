Security delivered in the form of an integrated platform, not a singular product.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit Security is an infosec company offering PLURA, an XDR (Extended Detection and Response) cybersecurity platform that combines three functions – web application firewall (WAF), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). PLURA supports SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) for both cloud-based and on-premises automated responses.

Shin Seung-min, CEO of Qubit Security

Shin Seung-min, CEO of Qubit Security, completed his doctoral program at the Graduate School of Information Security at Korea University and worked as an adjunct professor at Gachon University, and as the managing director and chief technology officer of WindSoft before founding Qubit Security in 2014.

Qubit Security originated from a fundamental inquiry, "Why can't we prevent hacking? Why can't we trace it?" Addressing this challenge, Qubit Security directed its attention to logs—the data output by various systems within an organization—recognizing them as crucial in identifying potential breach threats. PLURA solves the problem of current information security based on patented host log analysis technology, which is the core technology of XDR.

Qubit Security's information security philosophy is substantiated by the success of PLURA. Not only have financial firms and large enterprises adopted PLURA, but it is also offered as a monthly subscription service for small and medium-sized enterprises that may find large-scale solutions financially challenging.

Qubit Security aims to enhance its competitive edge and venture into international markets through its Cloud SECaaS business model. The company has been diligently pursuing entry into the Japanese market and is now poised for significant overseas expansion.

PLURA, the integrated cybersecurity platform developed by Qubit Security, is an innovative cybersecurity solution that vertically integrates the functions of Web Application Firewall (WAF), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This groundbreaking platform is poised for global expansion through the provision of Cloud SECaaS service.

