Securityone Strengthens Regional Security Capabilities with Advanced Radar-Based Motion Detection and Strategic Technology Partnerships

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securityone Distribution Centre Pte. Ltd. continues to strengthen its role as a trusted security solutions provider by advancing its technology capabilities and expanding its portfolio of high-performance security equipment to support growing client demands across the region.

In the coming months, Securityone will be focusing on technology updates and enhanced equipment storage readiness to better support client proposal timelines and upcoming security projects. This operational focus enables the company to respond more efficiently to project requirements while ensuring timely availability of certified security equipment.

A key contributor to Securityone's growth has been its collaboration with Magnasphere Corporation (USA), a developer of advanced security sensors that leverage patented magnetic sphere and radar-based technologies. These solutions are widely recognised for their durability and enhanced resistance to tampering compared to traditional reed switch-based systems.

As an authorised Magnasphere distributor in the region, Securityone has secured more than USD 350,000 in orders in 2025, representing over 200% growth compared to 2024. Alongside this performance, Securityone's customer base has expanded by approximately 10–15% year-on-year, positioning the company for continued growth in the coming years.

Spotlight on Radar-Based Motion Detection Innovation

Securityone is also highlighting the MSK-101-MM radar-based motion detector, an advanced intrusion detection solution designed for both indoor and outdoor high-security environments. The device utilises FMCW radar technology, enabling accurate detection and tracking of human movement while significantly reducing false alarms caused by pets, environmental changes, or weather conditions.

The MSK-101-MM has received IMDA approval for use in Singapore, confirming its compliance with local regulatory requirements for short-range devices. Its robust design, high environmental protection rating, and compatibility with standard alarm panels make it well-suited for demanding security installations.

Customer-Centric Approach and Responsible Sourcing

Beyond technology, Securityone differentiates itself through a strong focus on understanding customer challenges, delivering quality-tested products, and maintaining sufficient inventory to support upcoming projects. The company also works closely with manufacturers and brands that comply with RoHS standards, supporting responsible sourcing and sustainability in security deployments.

Reflecting this approach, Louis Chua Kok Heong, Director of Securityone Distribution Centre Pte. Ltd., shared:

"Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realise it themselves."

With continued investments in technology, partnerships, and operational readiness, Securityone remains committed to delivering reliable and forward-looking security solutions to support the evolving needs of its clients.

SOURCE SecurityOne Distribution Centre Pte Ltd