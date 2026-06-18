Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

Five properties. Six hours of planned downtime. Zero disruptions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedin Technologies has completed the migration of enterprise asset management operations for one of Asia's largest integrated resort operators onto IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) SaaS. The project spanned five properties, touched more than 3,000 active users, and was executed with six hours of planned downtime and no disruption to live casino, hotel, or convention operations.

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The operator had been running a heavily customized on-premises Maximo 7.6.0.9 environment that had outgrown its design. Data was inconsistent across properties. Workflows were fragmented. The platform was carrying far more than it was built for, and the friction was showing up in day-to-day operations.

The migration, delivered by Sedin Technologies, was more than a platform lift. The team rebuilt corrective and preventive maintenance workflows from the ground up, cleaned and migrated large volumes of legacy data, and consolidated a sprawl of fragmented service request applications into a single standardized interface. Years of accumulated custom code were replaced with native MAS functionality wherever possible. Integrations with SAP and FCS systems were rebuilt on REST APIs. The new environment runs on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with IBM DB2.

The production cutover had to fit inside a six-hour window. The properties operate around the clock, so that was the constraint it held.

As part of the project, the operator's field teams were onboarded onto the EAM360 Technician and Storekeeper mobile application, giving technicians, supervisors, and storekeepers access to work orders, labor tracking, inventory transactions, and workflow approvals from their Android and iOS devices, in real time, without being tied to a desktop.

"Multi-property hospitality is one of the harder environments to migrate. You have no scheduled downtime, operations that cannot slip, and a workforce spread across departments and locations that all have to move together. We had a six-hour window for the production cutover, which is tight for a platform of this size. The fact that we came out the other side with zero disruption to live operations and a team of more than 3,000 users on a completely rebuilt platform is something I'm proud of. That's what good preparation looks like in practice." – Arul Varadarajan, Managing Partner & EAM Practice Head, Sedin Technologies

"This project has been unprecedented in terms of the challenges from operational constraints, SaaS system constraints, cyber requirements, and available tools for migration. Grateful and impressed with Sedin's team for their dedication and innovative solutions when given the multiple challenges we faced that enable the successful and timely delivery of the solution. With this phase of migration completed, I'm looking forward to explore the new capabilities of Maximo Application Suite to enhance and improve our CMMS process to deliver better business value." – Client, Director - Corporate Engineering & Asset Management

The operator now runs a single, cloud-hosted asset management platform across all five properties, with consistent data, standardized approval workflows, and no dependency on legacy on-premises infrastructure.

About Sedin Technologies

Sedin Technologies is a technology services company serving clients across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North America. The company delivers across three practice areas ,Digital Services, Digital Commerce, and Digital Enterprise ,with Digital Enterprise anchoring its IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) services. Sedin provides end-to-end MAS services from implementation and migration to managed support, backed by EAM360, its product division of mobile applications and add-ons built for Maximo field teams. For more information, visit www.sedintechnologies.com.

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SOURCE Sedin Technologies