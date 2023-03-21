See-Mode Technologies Secures Regulatory Approvals for its AI-powered Software that Automatically Analyses and Reports Breast & Thyroid Ultrasound Scans in Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See-Mode Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical imaging solutions, today announced that it has received regulatory approvals for its AI-powered breast and thyroid ultrasound solution in Australia and New Zealand. These approvals represent a significant milestone for the company, as it expands its presence in the region and brings its innovative technology to market.

"We are thrilled to receive regulatory approvals for our product in Australia and New Zealand," said Dr Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-Founder and Director of See-Mode Technologies. "Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art medical imaging technology that helps clinicians make faster and more accurate diagnoses, and these approvals bring us one step closer to achieving that goal."

See-Mode's breast and thyroid ultrasound reporting solutions have the potential to revolutionise reporting workflows and improve patient outcomes in Australia and New Zealand," said Dr Milad Mohammadzadeh. "We are excited to partner with leading healthcare providers in the region to bring these benefits to clinicians and patients."

See-Mode uses Artificial Intelligence to detect lesions in ultrasound images, then assigns feature classifications to each lesion, in line with the American College of Radiology's BI-RADS and TI-RADS rating systems. Sonographer worksheets, complete with lesion classifications and diagrams are instantly generated and sent to PACS, while preliminary impressions are sent to radiology reporting systems. In follow-up scans, See-Mode allows for fast comparison between old and new images, and will automatically highlight changes in lesion characteristics.

Studies conducted by See-Mode determined there were large inconsistencies in describing the characteristics of nodules and lesions by sonographers. For Thyroid studies, See-Mode has the potential to reduce unnecessary biopsies and provide clinicians with more confidence around whether or not a biopsy should be performed. With Breast ultrasound examinations, See-Mode assists clinicians to detect lesions that may otherwise go undiscovered or be misclassified.

About See-Mode Technologies

See-Mode applies cutting-edge deep learning and computational modeling techniques on medical images to empower clinicians to improve their clinical workflow and patient outcomes. See-Mode's first product, automatically analyses and reports on vascular ultrasound studies. See-Mode, has existing regulatory approvals and is currently clinically live across the US, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. See-Mode is backed by prominent venture capital firms in APAC, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate.

SOURCE See-Mode Technologies