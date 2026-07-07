SeeTrue's AI Screening Automation Software Achieves TSA Certification and is installed for 2026 FIFA World Cup Security Operations

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue AI, a global leader in AI-powered security screening, today announced two major milestones: its prohibited item detection software is the first AI solution to receive TSA Certification for use with the Analogic ConneCT computed tomography (CT) scanner, and SeeTrue's AI screening software is now installed at multiple U.S. airports serving 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities.

TSA Certification for Prohibited Items Detection

SeeTrue's prohibited item detection software meets the rigorous requirements of the Transportation Security Administration 's detection standard. SeeTrue's software integrates directly with existing CT carry-on screening systems at an airport, automatically detecting prohibited items and presenting results to the scanner's operator interface. The solution allows for rapid integration and operational readiness within hours, accelerating checkpoint throughput without adding staffing burden a critical capability during sustained peak passenger volumes.

This certification adds to SeeTrue's existing ECAC APIDS Approval for both the Analogic ConneCT and Rapiscan 920CT platforms, giving SeeTrue the broadest regulatory coverage across U.S. and European aviation environments.

Installation for 2026 FIFA World Cup

SeeTrue's AI-powered screening software was first installed at TSA PreCheck© lanes at Indianapolis International Airport during the Indianapolis 500 and the installation was expanded to several TSA PreCheck© lanes at additional airports for FIFA World Cup host cities ahead of the tournament's June 11 kickoff.

Industry Leadership and Commitment

"We are proud to meet the TSA Certification standard and to support U.S. airports with a certified, production-grade AI detection solution," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "The World Cup brings an extraordinary security challenge: millions of passengers, multiple cities, and sustained peak demand. Our prohibited item detection technology is built precisely for these environments, high volume, time-critical, zero margin for error."

Airports and security operators seeking to advance toward automated, regulation-approved screening are encouraged to contact SeeTrue.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering secure, fast, and efficient security screening. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners across airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, improving throughput and operational efficiency. SeeTrue's automated screening software is TSA Certified and ECAC APIDS Approved, enabling regulation-approved detection for advanced aviation security operations. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.seetrue.ai.

About TSA

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement, and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit tsa.gov.

Contact:

Sharon Salzman

Director of Marketing, SeeTrue

[email protected]

SOURCE SeeTrue