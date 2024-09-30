SEG Solar Commences Construction on Indonesia's Largest Integrated Photovoltaic Industrial Park

BATANG, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG), a leading U.S. photovoltaic module manufacturer, commenced construction of its integrated photovoltaic industrial park in Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang, Central Java, Indonesia. This initiative marks SEG's commitment to global expansion and investment in Indonesia, aiming to establish a 5GW annual production capacity for silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, making it the largest vertically integrated photovoltaic industrial park in Indonesia.

Nurul Ichwan, Deputy Minister for Investment Promotion, Ngurah Wirawan, President Director of KITB, and Michael Eden, General Counsel of SEG, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and delivered significant addresses. They were accompanied by more than 20 local government officials, including Batang Regional Military Commander Letkol Inf Ahmad Alam Budiman, leaders from the Grand Batang City, and SEG's Indonesian core management team.

Phase one of the project is set to build 10 cutting-edge N-type cell production lines, aiming for an annual capacity of 5GW, with completion anticipated by Q2 2025. SEG aims to cooperate with other PV component suppliers, including wafers, ingots, junction boxes, frames, and EVA films, to establish manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, paving the way for comprehensive business development across the entire PV value chain.

Michael Eden, SEG Solar CO-founder and General Counsel, highlighted: "As a crucial part of SEG's global strategy, we are committed to building the Indonesian facility into a highly efficient and competitive vertically integrated photovoltaic industrial park, optimizing the upstream and downstream layout of the N-type industry chain. The Solar cells and solar panels produced in this industry park will support Indonesian government in its carbon emission reduction plan and supply SEG Solar's U.S. in Houston module factory, ensuring the traceability and reliability of the supply chain."

Ngurah Wirawan, President Director of Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang, said, "SEG's collaboration with KITB will create a sustainable, green, and smart industrial park. This project will be a key driver in accelerating the green industry transformation in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia region."

Nurul Ichwan, Deputy Minister for Investment Promotion, Ministry of Investment/BKPM of Republic of Indonesia, emphasized, "The official commencement of SEG's Indonesian factory signifies a solid step for Indonesia in promoting renewable energy and green industry development with foreign investment. SEG's investment in Indonesia will stimulate local economic development and enhance Indonesia's position in the global renewable energy industry supply chain. The industrial park is expected to create over 3,000 jobs, providing employment opportunities and economic vitality to the local community."

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2023, SEG had shipped over 5 GW of solar modules worldwide. The company is expected to exceed a production capacity of 5.5 GW by the end of 2024.

