SEGi takes 'borderless learning' to new heights as MetaMentor goes live

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEGi University & Colleges, one of the biggest groups of higher education institutions in Malaysia hits a new milestone in offering education in the traditional classroom setting with the launching of MetaMentor held today at its flagship university campus in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

The grand launching of MetaMentor. From left: Dr. Richard Hari Chandra Pany (Head of Group Technology & Digital Development, SEGi University & Colleges), Ms. Cheryl Chong (Managing Director of Corporate Affairs & Alliances), Ms. Stella Lau (Managing Director of SEGi University & Colleges, Prof. Dr. Azrin Esmady Ariffin (Vice Chancellor of SEGi University), Prof. Dr. Srikumar Chakravarthi (Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Head of Innovation & New Revenue, SEGi University), Dato’ Joseph Hii (Group Executive Director, Growth & Alliances of HCK Capital Group), and Mr. Sharvin Raj (Manager of Innovation & New Revenue, SEGi University).

MetaMentor is an online platform featuring an expanding list of live courses, which covers a wide range of interests from academics to practical guides various computer software or specific skills that are essential to students and working adults as well as general interest. Tentatively, there are about 30 courses available on the app, all taught by professional and experienced tutors for a minimal fee.

"The ideology behind the creation of MetaMentor is simple – to make education affordable and accessible to all. This has always been our vision, showcased through our delivery of programmes offline and online," said Stella Lau, Managing Director of SEGi University & Colleges.

Lau then shared that MetaMentor is the epitome of moving away from the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting.

"Each course is conducted live in small groups with like-minded individuals of different academic and professional backgrounds. Participants can also connect with the tutor through 1-on-1 live chats for personalised sessions and build a deeper understanding of the discussed topic.

Most importantly, the courses are flexible where you can schedule lessons according to your availability and learn at your own pace without any constraints of time and place," Lau elaborated.

"The phrase 'every master was once a beginner' speaks volumes as MetaMentor is not only available for participants seeking new knowledge or skills, but also those who want to share their knowledge and skills with others. The platform is open to all at https://metamentor.com.my/. I urge everyone to the advantage of MetaMentor. Seize the day!"

With 46 years of achieved excellence, SEGi is renowned for setting high benchmarks as a pioneer university in many areas of the higher education sector. Since 2013, SEGi has gone digital to offer academic and micro-credential programmes online with the approval of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE). It also achieved another "first" on 1 July 2022 with the opening of SEGi MetaCampus, the first-of-its-kind university in the metaverse to revolutionise the way students learn, interact, and connect.

SOURCE SEGi University & Colleges