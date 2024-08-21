Segway-Ninebot e-Motorbike Series Lands in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sydney, Australia, 19 August, 2024:

Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated e-Motorbike range will land in Australia today. The lineup includes three innovative models, the flagship E300SE, E125S, and E110S. Arriving today, Monday 19th of August in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT, and from Monday 9th Sept in West Australia and Queensland. All models will be sold through authorised Segway-Ninebot dealers across Australia**.

Segway-Ninebot is at the forefront of the electric evolution in transportation and innovation whilst putting the fun back into the ride. This range will bring to Australian commuters a high-quality, high-tech and eco-friendly solution to their commute, offering the latest in smart connectivity with Segway-Ninebot app integration, state-of-the-art motor design and safety features along with Smart Battery Management.

Introducing More Colour Choices and Accessories

For riders looking to personalise their e-Motorbike, Segway-Ninebot has partnered with global car styling experts WrapStyle to offer high-quality vinyl decals for customisation. These decals are fade-resistant, waterproof, and available at an RRP of $295 (dealer applied) and come in colours such as Aluminum Silver, Chili Red, Brass, Mint Matte, and Taxi yellow.

Additionally, customers can also enhance their e-Motorbike with a range of premium accessories, designed to add functionality, style, and convenience to their riding experience. The available accessories include:

28L Topcase - $295

Rear Rack - $195

Mobile Phone Holder - $55

Backrest - $125

Windshield - $345

Dual Battery Charging Cable - $145

Waterproof cover - $145

Introductory offer pricing of the e-Motorbike range is: E300SE $8,990, E125S $6,990 and E110S $4,990, all pricing is ride away and includes on-road costs. All three e-Motorbikes are learner and provisional rider approved. For more information see here. Please see here for product assets and images for the e-Motorbike range and additional assets with the accessories and Wrapstyle images here.

About Segway-Ninebot

With the mission of "simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting," the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit au.segway.com.

Instagram: @Segwayninebotaus

Facebook: Segway Ninebot Australia

YouTube: @Segway_Ninebot_Australia

TikTok: @segwayninebotaus

++++

The e-Motorbike range is available to purchase** at these premium dealer locations:

New South Wales:

Cyclecraft, Bondi

Scooteria, Stanmore

Scooter Central, Brookvale

MotoCity, Wollongong

Central Coast Motorcycles, West Gosford

Segway-Ninebot Store - Parramatta

Victoria:

Moto Sparta, Fiztroy North

South Australia:

Scootaround, Fulham

Chargd Electric Motion, Campbelltown

Queensland:

Segway-Ninebot Store, Robina

Segway-Ninebot, Townsville

e-move bikes, Noosaville

iScoot, Underwood

West Australia:

Ace Scooters, Balcatta

Scooter Shop, Freemantle

Australian Capital Territory:

Motorini, Phillip

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot APAC