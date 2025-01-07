Segway Officially Recognized as Global No.1 Brand in eKickScooter Sales

Micromobility leader announces verified milestone as it debuts new models during CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, the global leader in micromobility transportation solutions, has been recognized as the "global No.1 brand of eKickScooters" in terms of worldwide sales value in 2023. The claim has been verified by Euromonitor International, an authoritative market research organization with more than 50 years of market research experience around the world.

Segway, global No.1 brand in electric kickscooter sales.

"It is a great honor that we have achieved the global No.1 ranking in eKickScooter sales. This is the result of our commitment to a user-centric philosophy and continuously focusing on addressing the needs and desires of our customers, which has earned us their trust, " said Vincent Chen, president of Segway-Ninebot's micromobility business unit. "Moving forward, we will keep innovating and improving the performance of our products to provide users with a better and safer riding experience."

Worldwide sales of Segway branded eKickScooters reached $299.7-million USD (2.1-billion yuan) in 2023, making it the No. 1 brand in eKickScooter sales value globally.

Other significant milestones for Segway include the launch of its first branded eKickScooter series, the ES series, in August, 2017. The ES series was the first eKickScooter in the market to support battery expansion.

In September 2019, Segway introduced the MAX G30, a flagship model that set new standards in engineering, design and testing, pioneering the transportation vehicle application of eKickScooters, resulting in excellent market reputation and leading sales.

Today, Segway holds more than 800 patents for its eKickScooters and its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, bringing a green and safe riding experience to more than 10 million riders.

Segway achieved another milestone in December, 2024, when it became the first brand in the world to be issued the new Verified Micromobility Performance Mark for several of its eKickScooters by UL Solutions. The mark certifies that the products have undergone independent claim verification testing to ensure the performance claims are accurate.

At CES 2025, Segway is showcasing its latest innovations, including the third-generation of its eKickScooters. Product highlights include the Segway Ninebot E3 series for lightweight transportation, the Segway Ninebot F3 series for daily urban commuting, the Segway Ninebot MAX G3 for long-distance travel and exploration, the off-road Segway ZT3 series and the high-performance Segway GT3 series. This diverse product lineup caters to a wide range of personal mobility needs, reinforcing Segway's commitment to remaining a global leader in micromobility and promoting a more convenient, sustainable and cleaner mode of transportation for people around the world.

Data source:

Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; measured in terms of the sales value of electric kickscooter brands in 2023; electric kick-scooter refers to a means of light transport which consists of handlebar, wheels, footboard and is equipped with additional components including motor, controller, battery and throttle compared with a conventional non-motorized scooter; research completed in Nov. 2024.

