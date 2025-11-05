Segway Showcases Its Full Mobility Ecosystem at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway showcases its innovative strength across the micro-mobility and powersports products under the theme SHOCKWAVE INCOMING at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA 2025), the world's premier trade fair for the two-wheel industry, from November 4-9 at Fiera Milano.

Segway showcases its complete product lineup, featuring Electric Scooters, Electric KickScooters, the Dakar Race Model X1000, and a comprehensive range of ATVs, UTVs, and SSVs from its Powersports division. Through this diverse portfolio, Segway addresses a broad spectrum of consumer mobility needs—from daily commuting and urban convenience to recreation and off-road adventure—while reinforcing the multi-mobility vision and leadership in the intelligent transportation landscape.

At EICMA 2025, new model debuts include the Segway Super Villain SX20T 4, a flagship off-road vehicle that delivers race-grade performance, agile handling, and over 250 HP of power to amplify every thrill behind the wheel, and the Segway UT10 Pro HVAC, a versatile UTV that combines upgraded powertrain performance with all-weather comfort through its enclosed, climate-controlled cabin. Alongside these next-generation models, Segway Powersports introduces the iFun System, an intelligent platform that transforms off-road journeys into connected, social adventures—enabling riders to capture highlights, communicate in real time, and share experiences seamlessly through the cloud. By merging smart connectivity with robust off-road capability, Segway Powersports continues to lead trends in intelligent mobility and electrification, while expanding its global distribution network and deepening customer engagement across global markets.

Guided by its mission, Simply Moving, Segway is committed to simplifying how people and goods move and enhancing everyday mobility. Segway Electric Motorcycle M5 200, built for high performance and long-range commuting, the M5 200 offers sporty handling and high-speed stability, meeting European performance and sustainability standards. Segway eScooters E150S, E250S, and E300SE represent an intelligent, stylish, and sustainable approach to urban commuting. Riders will note that the E150S impresses with its sleek matt black design while the E250S stands out for its strong acceleration, app-based customization, and confident, powerful riding experience.

"At Segway, we've always believed that innovation drives progress. Our presence at EICMA 2025 underscores our long-term commitment to intelligent mobility, our confidence in the global market potential, and our vision to lead the micromobility and powersports industries toward a smarter, more connected, and electrified future," shared Ethan Zhang, VP of Segway Powersports.

