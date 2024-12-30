Seizing trends, shouldering responsibilities, and pursuing the greater good

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: International scholars have described the current global issues as a "multipronged mixed crisis." The Ukraine crisis, the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and the sudden changes in Syria are all major developments. Long-term challenges such as the development gap and climate change still require effective responses, while new governance issues like artificial intelligence and space exploration are urgently pressing. Old and new problems intertwine and resonate, presenting humanity with unprecedented challenges.

Focusing on major-power relations, are countries ultimately rivals or partners? In analyzing the global landscape, is it a new situation of multipolarity, or a precarious situation reminiscent of a "new Cold War"? In terms of human societal development, will we allow instability to spread, or will we steer the world back onto the path of peaceful development?

The questions of the times urgently need answers, and China's perspective draws from long historical cycles. This year, President Xi Jinping attended three major diplomatic events, made four important overseas visits, and held over 100 in-depth discussions with leaders from across the five continents. The agenda of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics reflects visionary foresight, a pattern of win-win cooperation, and a global mind-set that seeks benefits for all.

President Xi has repeatedly delved into the analysis of the crises and opportunities, as well as the trends and dynamics facing the world. He has profoundly articulated that in the face of the unprecedented changes of the century, building a community of shared future for mankind is the way forward for all the world's peoples.

Focusing on promoting the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in the new situation, President Xi has called on the world to uphold the principle of sovereign equality, cement the foundation of mutual respect, turn the vision for peace and security into reality, unite all forces to achieve prosperity, commit to fairness and justice, embrace an open and inclusive mindset, and join hands together to take the lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind. The historical leap from peaceful coexistence to shared destiny represents a wise response to the questions of our time and a clear blueprint for a brighter future.

"As an old Chinese saying goes, 'Passengers in the same boat should help each other.' Today, dwellers of the same planet should help each other," we should "encourage the international community to resolve differences through dialogue and rise above conflicts through cooperation, and build a beautiful world of harmonious coexistence together." By deeply exploring the contemporary value and global significance of China's outstanding traditional culture, President Xi uses Eastern wisdom to interpret the essence of building a community with a shared future for mankind. This sheds light on the direction in which changes unseen in a century should move for the progress of human civilization.

Visionary insights and concepts that align with the broader trends demonstrate China's growing international influence and appeal. China and Brazil are jointly building the China-Brazil community of a shared future, working together for a more just world and a more sustainable planet. China and Serbia have launched the construction of China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, making a breakthrough in the construction of a community of shared future in Europe. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing witnessed the firm decision to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era... The consensus on building a community of a shared future is continuously gaining momentum, and a new realm of harmonious coexistence and civilization is steadily expanding.

"China is a great country with a splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years. Our generation and the new generation of young people are determined to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China not only strives for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also works for the welfare of people of the world. We not only pursue our own development, but also strive to achieve common development with other countries in the world – that is why I proposed the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said.

This is the inheritance that transcends history and a declaration facing the future. By further integrating China's development with global development and aligning the interests of the Chinese people with those of people worldwide, China will surely make new and greater contributions to the cause of human progress as it strides toward the dream of national rejuvenation.

SOURCE People's Daily