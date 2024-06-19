SEMBWASTE LAUNCHES NEW CLOSED-LOOP PARTNERS NETWORK TO DRIVE COLLABORATION AND CIRCULAR TRANSFORMATION

- The first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore will bridge the supply and demand gap for recycled feedstock

- Two new-to-market sustainable waste management solutions will enable customers to establish a long-term recycling roadmap

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned subsidiary SembWaste, today launched a Closed-Loop Partners Network (Network), the first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore aimed at fostering industry partnerships to advance a circular economy. This aligns with Singapore's ambition to become a zero-waste nation. The Network aims to bridge the supply and demand gap for recycled feedstock by fostering collaboration among recycling service providers and enabling customers to recycle through innovative waste management solutions.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Mr Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, together with 10 partners who received the Closed-Loop Partners Network certificates from Mr Lee Kok Kin, CEO, SembWaste at CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2024

Mr Lee Kok Kin, CEO, SembWaste, said: "As a leading environment services provider, SembWaste is dedicated to advancing sustainable waste management, a critical but often overlooked aspect of environmental stewardship. To demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, we are excited to introduce the Closed-Loop Partners Network. The platform aims to eliminate barriers among recycling service providers and connect like-minded partners in the pursuit of circularity. By joining the Network, service providers will gain access to a collaborative ecosystem that enhances their operational capabilities and impact. Additionally, through this Network, customers are assured of responsible recycling practices with measurable long-term impacts, reinforcing our dedication to a sustainable future."

SembWaste marked the launch of the Network with 10 recycling service providers[1] at the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2024. The providers are committed to collective standards of material handling and operational processes, ensuring responsibility and quality throughout the value chain.

Dr Tan Yong Tsong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluefield Renewable Energy, said: "We are honoured to be one of the pioneer recycling solution providers in SembWaste's Closed-Loop Partners Network. The Network provides us with access to market insights, infrastructure support, and engagements with key industry stakeholders. This initiative aligns with Bluefield Renewable Energy's vision to inspire businesses to reimagine waste as a valuable resource, leading the way to proactively steer waste away from landfills and incineration, and champion environmental sustainability."

In addition, SembWaste's customers can now utilise its new-to-market sustainable waste management solutions: Mixed-waste Off-site Normative Assessment (MONA™) and Landfill Incineration Strategic Avoidance (LISA™). These solutions offer a holistic approach towards zero waste, by using total waste output baseline data to help customers develop strategies for diverting waste from landfills.

In Singapore, non-domestic waste accounts for 75% of total waste output[2]. MONA™ and LISA™ offer adaptable and scalable frameworks tailored to various industry needs, driving significant collective impact and boosting the supply of recycled feedstock. MONA™ employs waste auditing and profiling techniques to assess and categorise total waste output, while LISA™ helps customers use this data to develop long-term strategies for waste reduction and resources recovery. For more information about MONA™ and LISA™, please visit Sembcorp's booth located at G10 at the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2024.

For more information about the Closed-Loop Partners Network and how to get involved, please visit our website here.

[1] The partners are Bluefield Renewable Energy, ECO-Mastermelt, Global Enviro Technology, Hiroyuki Industries, KGS, Kloth Circularity, Life Lab Resources, Plaspulp Union, Samwoh Corporation and Zero Waste Solution. [2] NEA: Waste Statistics and Overall Recycling

ABOUT SEMBWASTE

SembWaste, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, is a leading environmental services provider in Singapore, focused on waste management, waste to resource, public cleaning and recycling services.

It offers a comprehensive suite of services such as collection, processing, recycling, and disposal of solid waste to customers in the municipal, industrial and commercial sectors.

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

(Company registration: 199802418D)

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is a leading energy and urban solutions provider, led by its purpose to drive energy transition.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record.

Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 21.2GW, with 14.4GW of gross renewable energy capacity, across 10 countries*.

Its urban development projects span over 14,000 hectares across Asia and have generated over 377,000 employment opportunities and attracted close to US$50 billion of investment capital.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange. It is a constituent stock of FTSE Russell Index, MSCI Singapore Index, Straits Times Index as well as sustainability indices including FTSE4Good Index, iEdge SG ESG indices and several MSCI ESG indices.

For more information, please visit www.sembcorp.com.

* Total gross capacity assumes 100% ownership of assets, including projects secured and under construction, and an acquisition pending completion.

SOURCE Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA)