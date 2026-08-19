SEMICON Taiwan 2026 Highlights AI-Driven Manufacturing Transformation

Smart Manufacturing and Advanced Packaging Emerge as Key Growth Areas

HSINCHU, Aug 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is reshaping semiconductor manufacturing. SEMI projects that 300mm fab equipment spending will exceed US$150 billion in 2027, driven by demand for AI chips, advanced capacity, and supply chain resilience. Against this backdrop, SEMI announced 15 key industry themes for SEMICON Taiwan 2026. Under the theme "Transform Tomorrow", the exhibition will bring together leaders to explore technologies and partnerships shaping the industry's next decade.

As the industry moves from process scaling toward system-level innovation, AI-driven smart manufacturing and advanced packaging are areas of focus. SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will debut the Smart Fab Zone.

Advanced Process Strengths Extend into Smart Manufacturing and Advanced Packaging

"AI-era competition is advancing on two fronts: AI-powered smart manufacturing that upgrades production systems, and advanced packaging that enables higher levels of performance integration," said Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer and President of Taiwan, SEMI. "Taiwan's strengths in advanced process technologies provide a strong foundation for both. This year, the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion has grown 20% year over year, becoming the largest and fastest-growing exhibition area, while the Packaging Technology Area has grown 6% to become the second largest. Together with advanced processes, quantum, sustainability, cybersecurity, and other key themes, these areas form the blueprint for SEMICON Taiwan 2026. The next decade of semiconductors will be shaped by ecosystem-wide collaboration, and that is how we Transform Tomorrow."

AI Powers the Next Stage of Smart Manufacturing

AI-enabled manufacturing is becoming central to semiconductor production as fabs adopt AI inspection, industrial IoT, robotics, and autonomous decision-making to improve precision and efficiency.

SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will feature the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion and Smart Fab Zone.

Advanced Packaging Drives System-Level Integration

As scaling approaches limits, competition is shifting toward system-level integration. SEMI reports that packaging and assembly equipment sales grew 19.6% in 2025 to a record US$6 billion, with 9.2% growth expected in 2026. SEMI has worked with TSMC and ASE to launch the SEMI 3DIC Advanced Manufacturing Alliance (3DICAMA), strengthening collaboration and Taiwan's role in the advanced packaging.

The Packaging Technology Area will feature four zones: 3DIC Advanced Packaging Pavilion, FOPLP Pavilion, Semiconductor Packaging Pavilion, and Chiplet Pavilion.

Registration

Registration for SEMICON Taiwan 2026 is now open. For registration details and information, visit the official website.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting more than 4,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. SEMI helps members address critical industry challenges through advocacy, workforce development, sustainability, supply chain management and other programs. SEMICON® Taiwan events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence support business growth and innovation across design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software - advancing smarter, faster and safer electronics. Learn more at www.semi.org or follow SEMI on Facebook, LinkedIn and LINE.

SOURCE SEMI