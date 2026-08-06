SEMICON Taiwan 2026 to Serve as Global Stage Where the Semiconductor Industry Defines What's Next

Registration is Now Open

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMICON Taiwan 2026, one of the global semiconductor industry's flagship events, will take place September 2-4 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with forums beginning August 31 during International Semiconductor Week. The exhibition will feature 1,300 exhibitors and 4,300 booths and attract over 100,000 professionals from 65 countries. Registration is open.

AI Reshapes the Industry as SEMI Connects the Global Ecosystem

As AI and high-performance computing (HPC) drive emerging applications, the semiconductor industry continues advancing process scaling and system-level innovation. SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will highlight advanced processes, packaging, smart manufacturing, quantum technology, and ecosystem collaboration.

"SEMI data shows global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales reached US$135.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year, while semiconductor materials sales increased to $73.2 billion, up 6.8% year-over-year," said Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer and President of Taiwan, SEMI. "Driven by AI, HPC, advanced processes, and advanced packaging, Taiwan remains among the regions with the strongest growth outlook. Under the theme Transform Tomorrow, SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will bring together the global semiconductor ecosystem from wafer manufacturing, equipment, and materials to IC design, system applications, and startups to address industry challenges and shape future technologies."

New Zones Highlight Quantum Technology, Smart Fab, and Chiplets

SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will debut the Quantum Technology Zone and Smart Fab Zone, while the Packaging Technology Area will introduce the Chiplet Pavilion.

Quantum Technology Zone: Spotlights superconductors, ion traps, and quantum annealing, connecting quantum computing companies with government, academia, and research institutions.

Smart Fab Zone: Showcases intelligent manufacturing technologies, including collaborative robots, AMHS, and digital twins.

Chiplet Pavilion: Focuses on chiplet architectures for AI servers, data centers, HPC, autonomous vehicles, and 6G applications, featuring advanced packaging.

AI Chips, Startups, and Talent Drive Innovation



The AI Technology Zone will present AI chip design, advanced manufacturing, ASIC performance and edge AI applications, highlighting the need for performance and energy efficiency.

The Silicon Startups Zone, supported by the Taiwan Germination Program and Taiwan Tech Arena, will connect startups with industry resources, investors, and commercialization opportunities.

The SEMI 20 Under 40 Awards will return for its second year, recognizing emerging semiconductor talent. Over 22 forums will cover advanced packaging, memory, sustainability, cybersecurity, and talent development.

Registration

Registration for SEMICON Taiwan 2026 is now open. For registration details and information, visit the official website.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology coalitions, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and follow SEMI Taiwan on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Line.

SOURCE SEMI