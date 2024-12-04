Senayan Golf Club Offers the Only Night Golf Experience in Jakarta

News provided by

Senayan Golf Club

04 Dec, 2024, 15:14 CST

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Jakarta, Senayan Avenue by Ottolima serves as a dynamic lifestyle hub, seamlessly combining leisure, dining, and recreation. Among its standout business units is Senayan Golf Club, offering Night Golf as a unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts to enjoy the game after sundown. With its premium golfing experience and vibrant atmosphere, Senayan Golf Club has become a one-stop lifestyle destination that brings together sport, leisure, and entertainment in one exceptional location.

Continue Reading
Night Golf at Senayan Golf Club
Night Golf at Senayan Golf Club

Complementing its status as a one-stop lifestyle destination, Senayan Golf Club also offers a variety of exceptional dining options. From authentic Indonesian dishes at The Terrace to exquisite Japanese cuisine at Takumi Robata & Sushi, and freshly baked treats at Senayan Deli, guests can enjoy a culinary journey that perfectly rounds out their experience.

The Night Golf experience at Senayan Golf Club is available from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering players ample time to enjoy the sport in a relaxed and elegant setting. With its state-of-the-art lighting system illuminating the course, golfers can perfect their swing or unwind with friends in a serene, well-maintained environment. This exceptional offering sets Senayan Golf Club apart as Jakarta's only golf course to provide a full-fledged Night Golf experience, making it a must-visit destination for both seasoned players and newcomers.

Situated in a strategic location near Jakarta's central business district, Senayan Golf Club provides easy access for those seeking a relaxing evening or a competitive round under the stars. Known as a preferred destination for both experienced golfers and beginners, it offers a seamless experience in a tranquil and elegant setting.

With a steadfast commitment to service excellence, Senayan Golf Club delivers exceptional hospitality, ensuring every guest enjoys a truly memorable experience. As the pioneer of Night Golf in Jakarta, the club stands out as the ideal destination for golf enthusiasts seeking a unique and relaxing way to recharge after a busy day.

Don't miss the chance to experience a unique way to play and relax in the heart of the city.

Reservations for Night Golf can be made by contacting +62 811‑1638‑511.

For more information, feel free to check and follow the Instagram @senayangolfclub.

SOURCE Senayan Golf Club