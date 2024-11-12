SendQuick Joins FIDO Alliance, Strengthening Commitment to Advanced Multi-Factor Authentication

SendQuick joins FIDO Alliance, reinforcing commitment to secure, passwordless, and flexible multi-factor authentication solutions.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SendQuick Pte Ltd, a leading enterprise messaging and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions provider, is proud to announce its associate membership with the FIDO Alliance. This membership reinforces SendQuick's commitment to advancing security standards by aligning its authentication solutions with globally recognised FIDO protocols.

The FIDO Alliance is a global consortium dedicated to promoting open authentication standards to reduce the world's reliance on passwords. As an associate member, SendQuick is now part of a global initiative working towards more secure, seamless, and passwordless authentication solutions.

"We are excited to join the FIDO Alliance as an associate member," said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd. "Our goal has always been to provide enterprises with industry-standard security tools that not only enhance data protection but also simplify user authentication. With our solutions already aligned with FIDO standards, we are taking further steps to stay ahead in delivering secure and frictionless multi-factor authentication experiences."

Upgrading MFA Solutions with FIDO Standards

SendQuick's flagship product, SendQuick Conexa, is designed to provide a wide range of authentication options, making it a standout in the industry. By offering security keys, passkeys, passwordless options, push authentications and OTPs (One-Time Passwords) through multiple messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Line, FB Messenger, Viber, Microsoft Teams, Slack and SMS, SendQuick enables enterprises to implement multi-factor authentication across multiple channels. These features allow organisations to safeguard critical systems and user access points, ensuring both adaptability and high security.

By adhering to FIDO's standards, SendQuick aims to continuously improve the interoperability, user experience, and security of its MFA solutions. This includes making authentication processes more resistant to phishing attacks and reducing the need for traditional passwords.

Commitment to Continuous Innovation in Authentication

SendQuick's membership in the FIDO Alliance reflects the company's proactive approach toward staying at the forefront of cybersecurity. As cyber threats grow in complexity, the ability to offer secure, easy-to-use authentication solutions becomes paramount. SendQuick remains focused on empowering enterprises with MFA solutions that balance security and usability.

"We understand the importance of future-proofing authentication strategies," Mr JS Wong added. "Our membership with the FIDO Alliance is a testament to our dedication to offering products that evolve with global security standards, ensuring that our clients always receive state-of-the-art protection."

For more information about SendQuick's products and solutions, please visit www.sendquick.com.

About SendQuick Pte Ltd

Established since 2001, SendQuick Pte Ltd is a market leader in enterprise messaging and multi-factor authentication solutions. With a wide range of products that integrate SMS, chat platforms, and secure authentication protocols, SendQuick helps organisations enhance customer engagement and strengthen security. Its solutions are used across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and IT services, ensuring reliable and secure communications worldwide.

SOURCE SendQuick Pte Ltd