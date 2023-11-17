Sennheiser appoints Acoustic and Lighting as its exclusive distributor for Business Communication solutions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has appointed Acoustic and Lighting System (A&L) as its exclusive distributor for its Business Communication solutions in Malaysia. This partnership marks a huge step forward in Sennheiser's commitment to expand its distribution network and making its solutions more accessible across the region.

More than 130 industry professionals participated in the event jointly organised by Sennheiser and A&L

Founded in 1990, A&L specializes in distributing profession Audio Visual Equipment and has been providing first-in-class solutions to their customers for more than 30 years. With a strong network and presence in the region, A&L is well positioned to enhance the availability and accessibility of Sennheiser's premium solutions in the market.

Sennheiser and A&L jointly organized an industry event on 1st November 2023 at Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur to formally announce this strategic partnership and to introduce TeamConnect Family Solutions to dealers, system integrators and end-users. This event, titled Sennheiser TeamConnect Family Solutions – Optimize Your Learning & Working Environments was attended by more than 130 industry professionals and featured product presentations, Q&A segments as well as live demonstrations of solutions by Sennheiser and its alliance partners such as Lenovo, Lumens and Xilica.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with A&L as our exclusive distributor for Business Communication solutions in Malaysia. We believe that A&L's extensive network and expertise operating in the market will greatly benefit us, and we look forward to working closely with them to better serve our customers in Malaysia," said John Oh, Sales Director of Business Communication for Sennheiser Southeast Asia.

"This event is a huge success which marks a great start to our partnership with Sennheiser. We pride ourselves as a leading distributor of premium audio-visual technology, so this partnership with Sennheiser, a premium audio brand, is ideal for us. We are committed to working closely with Sennheiser to bring their products to more customers in Malaysia," said Michelle Yeo, Director of Business Development, Acoustic and & Lighting.

For more information on Sennheiser's Business Communication solutions, please visit Sennheiser's website. For inquiries regarding Sennheiser's Business Communication solutions in Malaysia, please contact our local distributor Acoustic & Lightning System Sdn. Bhd (Tel: +603 – 80630281 | Email: [email protected]).

