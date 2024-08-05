Sennheiser at Musik Manila 2024: Featuring the Robust EW-D Series & Neumann Microphones

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier trade show for the live entertainment industry, Musik Manila, is back to showcase the latest advancements in professional audio and lighting equipment, LED displays, staging, broadcasting, and more. This year, Sennheiser will be participating at booth D10, featuring its impressive range of offerings, including the newly launched EW-D series, the highly regarded line of Neumann studio monitors, and other widely recognised products.

A Closer Look at the EW-D Series

Post a successful launch of the Evolution Wireless Digital family in July 2024 by JB Music, the EW-D series has stirred attention with its versatile integrative capabilities spanning from rental studios to places of worship.

Featuring the robust EW-D system designed to ensure uninterrupted sound transmission in high-traffic RF environments, the release allows professionals to concentrate solely on their content. The premium version, the advanced EW-DX suited for demanding audio applications, promises a uniquely low latency of 1.9ms, remarkable 12-hour operational time, and a unique Programmable Mute Switch, ensuring clear, balanced, and seamless audio during events. The series is completed with the portable EW-DP, a compact solution maintaining the power of the EW-D line but in a more travel-friendly format.

In addition to the EW-D series, Sennheiser's ADP UHF, HD 490 PRO PLUS, MKE 200, and MKH 416 will also be showcased at their booth.

Neumann's High-quality Studio Monitors

JB Music also set to spotlight the Neumann KH series at booth D10, each designed to produce the highest linearity, lowest distortion, without coloration, and perfect adaptability to any acoustic environment. The KH 80 DSP, KH 120, KH 150 , and the powerful KH 310, allows you to hear every nuance of your tracks.

The KH 80 DSP is a 2-way active bi-amplified monitor featuring a DSP engine with network control, a Mathematically Modeled Dispersion™ Waveguide (MMD™). It's the ideal choice for smaller rooms and provides an accurate sound representation from its compact design.

The KH 120 is an active studio monitor designed for use as a near-field loudspeaker or as a rear loudspeaker in larger multi-channel systems, suited smaller rooms such as home and project studios as well as mixing and editing suites or as a surround speaker in large multichannel applications. It is also an excellent choice for creating a professional quality makeshift control room when working on location (e.g. orchestra/choir, live recording, film, broadcast).

The KH 150 is a powerful bi-amplified studio monitor with reference-class performance, ideally suited to urban music, EDM, film scoring, and all styles that require extended low end and/or elevated listening levels.

The KH 310 is a tri-amplified monitor meant for use as a nearfield monitor or as a front loudspeaker in mid-to-large-sized multi-channel systems. It provides a powerful low-frequency response, midrange and higher-frequency precision that ensure the most natural and immersive sound experience possible.

Complementing the immersive sound capabilities of the KH Series, Neumann's renowned range of microphones and headphones will also be spotlighted. This includes the TLM 102, TLM 103, and TLM 107 microphones, which are revered in the industry for their precision and recording excellence.

Immersive Industry Insight and Innovation at Musik Manila 2024

Musik Manila presents a valuable platform for professionals in broadcasting, sound engineering, content creation, rental studios, houses of worship, among other related fields. At Booth D10, Sennheiser and Neumann promise a broad spectrum of products designed to cater to a variety of audio needs. Additionally, enriching seminars and training sessions led by industry experts offer unique learning opportunities. Valuable seminars and training sessions by established industry experts will be held as well, along with interactive demos.



Visit the Live Entertainment Technology Expo - Musik Manila for more information. Sennheiser's booth D10 at Musik Manila is a must-visit for any professional in the audio industry. Register now at https://register.musikmanila.com/.

About JB Music

JB Music is a recognized distributor of Sennheiser products in the Philippines. They carry a wide range of Sennheiser's professional audio equipment, from microphones to headphones to wireless systems, serving different segments of the market like musicians and audio professionals.

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

www.sennheiser.com

www.sennheiser-hearing.com

SOURCE Sennheiser Electronic Asia Pte Ltd