Sennheiser becomes Official Sound Provider of Formula E

Global audio specialist and Formula E join forces in a multi-year partnership to shape the future of immersive motorsport experiences

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E and Sennheiser have today announced a multi-year partnership under which Sennheiser, the world-renowned audio specialist, will become Formula E's Official Sound Provider. The collaboration will see the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship integrate Sennheiser's professional audio solutions and pioneering AMBEO immersive audio technology across the global series, creating new ways for fans to experience the excitement, energy and emotion of electric racing.

Sennheiser is now the Official Sound Provider of Formula E Speed Speed

As the first all-electric FIA World Championship, Formula E continues to lead the way in sport-tech innovation. Through this partnership, Formula E and Sennheiser will explore how advanced audio capture and encoding workflows can create more immersive experiences for viewers watching on any device. By partnering with Sennheiser, the series aims to set a new global benchmark for live sports broadcasting and fan engagement, utilising Sennheiser's expertise to capture the unique, high-performance soundscapes of the GEN4 era.

"Innovation and technology are at the core of Formula E, and Sennheiser is the perfect partner to help us redefine the audio landscape of our championship," says Dan Cherowbrier, CTO, Formula E. "Their professional audio technologies and workflows, particularly the AMBEO immersive ecosystem, provide a uniquely dynamic setting to explore the future of sound in racing. This collaboration is a vital proof point in how we connect real-world audio innovation with practical application, bringing fans closer to the action through natural, three-dimensional sound."

"Formula E represents exactly the kind of environment where meaningful innovation happens," says Andreas Sennheiser, CEO of the Sennheiser Group. "At Sennheiser, we are driven by the ambition to bring advanced audio technologies into real-world applications, and this collaboration gives us an exciting opportunity to rethink the role sound can play in electric racing. Great visuals deserve equally compelling sound, and we see real potential to define the sport's unique acoustic character through dynamic in-car and trackside soundscapes. Ultimately, this partnership is about learning, exploring and helping to shape the future of how live sport is experienced."

The technical partnership focuses on deep integration within Formula E's broadcast and trackside operations. A key innovation driver for this collaboration is AMBEO, Sennheiser's immersive audio technology and solutions ecosystem. "AMBEO enables the capture, processing and reproduction of natural, three-dimensional sound, supporting more immersive and emotionally engaging listening experiences," concludes Kai Detlefsen, Manager, AMBEO at Sennheiser. "Within Formula E, AMBEO solutions will allow viewers at home to feel more closely connected to the dynamic racing environment and to their favourite teams."

Beyond the broadcast, the partnership will also enhance Formula E's onsite fan zones and VIP hospitality, ensuring that the Championship remains the most cutting-edge experience in sports entertainment.

The high-resolution images accompanying this media release can be downloaded here.

Sennheiser, Formula E & ABB boilerplate

SOURCE Sennheiser