SENNHEISER DEBUTS EW-D SERIES IN THE PHILIPPINES

MANILA, Philippines, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, the global leader in audio technology, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly-anticipated EW-D Series in the Philippines at their EW-D Launch event on 17 and 18 July 2024. This groundbreaking series is set to redefine professional audio standards, offering unmatched sound quality and reliability across various use-cases. The EW-D series, consisting of the robust EW-D, the advanced EW-DX, and the portable EW-DP, is designed with the needs of sound professionals in mind. This range of cutting-edge audio gear has been built to cater to diverse audio needs, whether it's for recording studios, live gigs, broadcast events, or for personal enjoyment.

EW-D Series and the XSW IEM

The Sennheiser EW-D Series is made up of EW-D, EW-DP, and EW-DX which will be showcased alongside the XSW IEM at the launch. These devices bring professional-grade audio quality to a variety of environments.

The EW-D offers ultimate flexibility and durability, making it adaptable to any scenario while providing unmatched sound performance. Its scalability is perfect for anything from small venues to grand arenas.

The EW-DP, designed with portability in mind, delivers premium sound on-the-go, with a light yet robust design, perfect for touring or event professionals requiring top-grade audio equipment.

Meanwhile, the XSW IEM, is an in-ear monitoring system which functions to provide personalized, high-quality audio directly to the user. It is primarily engineered for on-stage performers to listen to their performance during live events.

Spotlighting the EW-DX

Taking centre stage of this launch is the EW-DX, the premium offering in this series. The EW-DX, with its top-tier EM 2 technology, delivers pristine audio quality unlike anything on the market today. Its seamless combination of impeccable sound integrity, robust durability, and user-friendly design makes it the go-to tool for artists, technicians, and audiophiles, ensuring exceptional audio experiences and performance.

EW-DX wireless microphone systems simplify your professional workflow by utilising refined technologies and decades of research to deliver a digital UHF system that can be scaled with ease. With its advanced feature set and hardware options, live productions benefit from a network-ready system that is designed to integrate seamlessly. The system quickly assesses your environment and uses equidistant channel spacing to deploy frequencies while tools like Sennheiser's Control Cockpit, Wireless Systems Manager, and Smart Assist App allow you to monitor your system remotely. In-device charging, 12-hour battery operation, and switching bandwidth up to 88 MHz are only a few more of the many features that make EW-DX the right tool for the job.

For more information on the EW-D Series, please visit our website.

Experience Beyond Words: Discover Remarkable Sound

While we can speak to the technical specifications and superior engineering of the Sennheiser EW-D Series, its immersive audio experience is truly beyond words. It's not just heard but felt profoundly - sweeping you into a world where every note is sharper, every beat more resonant, and every lyric more intimate. Sennheiser invites AVL rental companies and Houses of Worship to join the official product launch of the EW-D Series which takes place on 17 and 18 July. Experience interactive product demonstrations, groundbreaking performances by local artists including Grace Note, and discover the transformative potential of the EW-D series. Exclusive purchasing options for these innovative Sennheiser products will also be made available at the event.

The launch of Sennheiser's EW-D Series is not only a new chapter for the company but also a revolutionary moment for the sound industry in the Philippines. Attendees at this interactive launch event are encouraged to experience firsthand the exceptional audio quality, versatility, and reliability that Sennheiser's EW-D series offers.

Sennheiser invites attendees to experience studio-quality sound and world-class technology, while exploring its new line of EW-D products. This is an excellent opportunity for those keen on updating their audio equipment, exploring new sound technologies, or simply curious about the EW-D Series' potential on stage.

Event Details

On Day 1 (July 17), attendees from AVL rental companies are welcomed to join and experience the EW-D Series. This segment will feature designated demo areas for each product, with special emphasis on the EW-DX. Participants will also have an opportunity to hear local artist, Grace Note perform live using the EW-D series.

Event Details & Registration Form Link: https://mautic.sennheiser.com/2024-ewdx-ph-reg

Day 2 (July 18) expands the demo program to the Church Community. With the same demonstration setup, participants can experience how the EW-D series enhances performances with the live performance of a church band.

Event Details & Registration Form Link: https://mautic.sennheiser.com/2024-ewdx-phhow-reg

Don't miss out on this immersive audio experience. Join us as we step into the future of sound with Sennheiser's EW-D Series.

Interested participants are encouraged to sign up for the event now.

SOURCE Sennheiser Electronic Asia Pte Ltd