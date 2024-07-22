Sennheiser launches MKH 8030 figure-of-eight RF condenser microphone

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser's long-awaited MKH 8030 RF condenser microphone with figure-of-eight pick-up pattern is available now. The MKH 8030 not only unlocks M-S, double M-S, and Blumlein stereo recording options, but is also a great choice wherever the highest attenuation of neighbouring sound sources is required – be it a PA system whose sound needs to be eliminated or an adjacent instrument that must not be picked up. The sound signature of the MKH 8030 has been carefully engineered to blend in harmoniously with the sound of the existing MKH 8000 series microphones.

The MKH 8030 figure-8 microphone allows recording professionals to capture pristine sound over an extended frequency range in nearly any environment. The MKH 8030 is ideal for M-S, double M-S, and Blumlein stereo recording options or wherever the highest attenuation of neighboring sound sources is required. Its unique design delivers superior sensitivity, wide frequency response, and an ideal polar pattern, so you can capture sound as authentically as possible.

"We are thrilled to finally launch the MKH 8030, a microphone that the MKH user community has been anticipating for quite a few years," shares Kai Lange, Product Manager Professional, Wire-bound. "The extremely compact 8030 is ideal for field recording, sports and general broadcasting, theatres, orchestral recordings and studio music."

Sennheiser's MKH 8000 family of RF condenser microphones

The MKH 8030 joins the MKH 8020 (omni-directional), MKH 8090 (wide cardioid), MKH 8040 (cardioid), MKH 8050 (super-cardioid), MKH 8060 (short shotgun, super-cardioid/lobar) and MKH 8070 (long shotgun, lobar) RF condenser microphones. Also part of the family is the MKH 800 TWIN, a dual-capsule microphone whose pick-up pattern can be seamlessly adjusted at the mixing desk during recording, or even after the actual recording during post-production.

Their special RF condenser principle and the symmetrical capsule design endows MKH 8000 series microphones with a combination of advantages that can only be found in this series: Remarkable sensitivity paired with durability in adverse climatic conditions, wide frequency response, a fully floating, balanced output signal, low self-noise, and a natural, coherent sound image with no off-axis colouration.

These features enable sound recordists and engineers to capture a sound event in its entirety and with all its intricate detail, with wide dynamics, extremely low distortion, and a largely frequency-independent polar pattern. "The MKH 8000 family are tools for creating natural sound of the highest quality and detail," adds Lange.

New accessories for the MKH 8000 series

To accommodate the left/right orientation of the MKH 8030, the MZE extension tubes of the series have been updated and fitted with a rotatable head, while the MZGE 8000 tube connector has been improved, now featuring a more robust design. New in the accessory portfolio is the MZH 8042 gooseneck, which brings the exceptional audio quality of a connected MKH microphone, for example the MKH 8040, to the lectern.

The MKH 8030 is available from May 2024 at EUR 1,499 (MSRP) / USD 1,499 (MAP). Delivery includes an MZW 8030 foam windshield, an MZQ 8000 mic clamp and two Rycote back-to-back clips to create mic pairs.

MKH 8030 Technical Data

Microphone principle: RF condenser

Pick-up pattern: figure-of-eight

Frequency response: 30 - 50,000 Hz

Equivalent noise level: 13 dB(A)

Maximum SPL: 139 dB

Dimensions: Ø 19 mm/21 mm, length: 59 mm (93 mm with XLR module)

Weight: approx. 86 g with XLR module

The Sennheiser MKH 8030 is priced at RM 8,295 and is available at the official Sennheiser distributor, TEGAS.

Address: 17, Jalan PJU 8/3B, Bandar Damansara Perdana, 47820 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Telephone Number: 03-7729 6640

Website: Search Results for "sennheiser" – Tegas Broadcast & Multimedia

The images accompanying this media release and additional product pictures can be downloaded here .

SOURCE Sennheiser Electronic Asia Pte Ltd