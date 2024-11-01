Sennheiser launches the creator's audio multitool

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile Wireless, a 2-channel, 2.4 GHz all-in-one microphone system, provides videographers with everything they need to effortlessly capture high-quality audio.

When creating content, preparedness and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wireless audio system that helps you capture sound easily and quickly without sacrificing audio quality. For creators and videographers, Sennheiser now introduces Profile Wireless, a two-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to mobile phones, cameras or computers, and can be used as a clip-on mic, handheld mic or table-top microphone – whatever the situation demands.

"We cannot imagine content creation today without compact 2.4 GHz mic systems, and I am really proud that Sennheiser is adding an all-in-one microphone system to its portfolio that truly makes a difference for creators and videographers," says Hendrik Millauer, Product Manager, Broadcast and Film, at Sennheiser. "We've outfitted Profile Wireless with many exciting features that will help users to capture audio more reliably, longer, and more flexibly than was possible before."

Open the zipper bag…

…and you hold a rugged, multifunctional charging bar in your hands. This charging bar is the heart of Profile Wireless. It stores and charges the key components of the system and doubles as a handheld or desktop mic. The charging bar safely holds a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display, two pre-paired clip-on microphones that automatically connect to the receiver, magnetic clips for attaching the mics to delicate clothing, and adaptors for connecting the receiver to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount. The bag also contains a 3.5 mm jack coiled cable for camera use, a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and windshields for the clip-on mics and charging bar.

A true audio multitool – versatile in every recording situation

"It was important to us that Profile Wireless can master a diverse set of recording requirements, while being as compact and portable as possible," says Callie Blake, Category Marketing Manager, Creators. "The range of use cases for Profile Wireless is impressive."

With the included adaptors, the receiver connects to the filming device of choice, and lets the creator monitor the audio via a dedicated headphone output. The mini-mics of the system simply clip to the clothing or can be attached using the included magnetic mounts.

"While the clip-on mics ensure signature Sennheiser audio quality and are quite unobtrusive, there may still be instances where a creator or videographer would like to work with separate lavalier mics, so there's a lockable 3.5 mm TRS jack for connecting external mics," adds Blake.

When a mobile phone is used for capturing video, the Profile Wireless receiver is connected with the included Lightning or mini-USB adaptor. Thanks to a gyro-sensor, the receiver display automatically rotates by 180° to remain clearly legible.

Handheld mic included

There are recording situations where a handheld microphone is an ideal choice, for example for reporter-style pieces to camera, and interviews where the creator needs more control over the conversation or is speaking with varying interviewees. For this application, the creator simply inserts a clip-on mic into the charging bar, puts the included big foam windshield on – and a fully-fledged reporter's microphone is ready for the job.

All Profile Wireless components come with mounting threads for standard creator's accessories such as table stands. Thus, the system can also be conveniently used as a desktop mic.

Reliability where you most need it

Losing audio on a shoot is a nightmare. Three clever functions in Profile Wireless help users get great audio even in difficult conditions. First and foremost, each clip-on microphone has 16 GB memory for internal recording – a comfortable safety net. When the creator activates Backup Recording Mode, internal recording will be automatically turned on if the wireless signal should become too weak. And finally, a Safety Channel Mode outputs and records backup audio at a lower volume to help protect against clipping.

"The clip-on microphone has 24-bit recording capability, and records simultaneously at two different audio levels", notes Blake. "This not only reduces the risk of clipped audio, but also maximises the usable dynamic range of the capsule."

Range is ample, at up to 245 m in line of sight, and up to 150 m line of sight when taking body blocking into account.

Why Profile Wireless is better

"Right from the start of product development, we involved seasoned videographers and content creators to see what they wished for from a compact wireless audio system, and how existing products could be improved upon," shares Millauer. "So we've come up with a few exciting usability features that make Profile Wireless a gem among 2.4 GHz systems.

"Profile Wireless is the first and at present only compact 2.4 GHz wireless system that has a handheld option integrated, and this option gives you a real 15+ hours of runtime, while with other sets, you cannot use the mics when the system is being recharged," Millauer continues.

"Usability features like the auto-rotating receiver display, the fact that no app is required, and the diverse mounting options – only Sennheiser has thread mounts on the components – make for smooth workflows in content creation. And while there may be lighter clip-on mics on the market, they do not have internal recording or a connector for an external lav mic."

Availability and pricing

Profile Wireless can be pre-ordered from today and will start shipping in December 2024. The system retails at SGD 459 (MSRP) and can be pre-ordered from Cathay Photo, City Music and Luther Music.

