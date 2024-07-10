SENNHEISER SHOWCASES THEIR LATEST INNOVATIONS AT INFOCOMM ASIA 2024

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, is set to exhibit its new products and strategic partnerships at the upcoming InfoComm Asia (IFA) 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, from 17th to 19th July 2024. The Sennheiser booth (J10) is located at Hall 3 & 4 of the Queen Sirkit National Convention Centre (QSNCC). This year, Sennheiser will be present with a much larger booth, offering participants the opportunity to see and experience Sennheiser's latest products as well as the rest of its solutions portfolio.

TeamConnect Bar size S and M

Bringing hybrid meeting spaces to new heights – The TeamConnect Bar

Sennheiser's booth at IFA 2024 will feature its TeamConnect Bar (TC Bar) Solutions - a scalable, all-in-one conferencing device, equipped with a built-in camera, at a dedicated TC Bar lounge at its booth. TeamConnect Bar S and TeamConnect Bar M, designed for small to mid-sized meeting and collaborative spaces, respectively. Incorporating some of the latest innovations in meeting technology, the TC Bar further elevates modern hybrid meeting and lecture spaces – bringing video communication to new heights.

The 4K Ultra HD camera augmented with AI features like "Autoframing" and "Person Tiling", enabling all remote participants to clearly see everyone in the room. Advanced AI ensures even minute gestures and facial expressions are conveyed, fostering enhanced meeting inclusion and engagement.

The powerful full-range stereo speakers with their improved directivity pattern and optimized passive radiators ensure natural speech and outstanding intelligibility. Integrated beamforming technology enables seamless transition between presenters and offers freedom of movement and configuration within the space.

The TC Bars are the market's first sound bars to incorporate Dante integration, allowing for the addition of extension mics and/or a second external USB camera, thus enhancing scalability. It is packed with advantages like easy setup, brand-agnostic integration, effortless management and control, high video quality, security, and sustainability. Sennheiser is proud to announce the TC Bar as the most feature-rich all-in-one conferencing devices available.

TeamConnect Ceiling Medium

At their booth, Sennheiser will also showcase its award winning TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M). The TCC M, honored with the iF Design Award 2024, is designed for mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration areas. It offers all the innovations and features of the well-regarded and industry trusted TeamConnect Ceiling 2 in a more compact design with a coverage of up to 40m2. It enables cable-free tables and the flexibility of furniture arrangement, all while offering the suite of TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions' advantages such as superior audio quality, efficient setup, brand-agnostic integration, and easy management and control. At Sennheiser's booth, visitors can experience the entirety of the TCC Ms capabilities, audio quality, as well as its seamless compatibility with other third-party products when incorporated into a comprehensive room ecosystem.

Global Alliance through strategic partnerships

Beyond audio solutions, Sennheiser is also proud to showcase its network of global partnerships at its stand. One of the key things that sets Sennheiser apart is its manufacturer agnostic approach and open ecosystem that's offers customers the freedom to seamlessly experience sound with our leading partners in the industry. At IFA 2024, Sennheiser solutions will also be featured in the booths of Lumens, Maxhub, and others. Q-SYS, LG and Netgear will also support Sennheiser's solutions as well. These partnerships showcase how various manufacturers can work together to deliver audibly better solutions that make collaboration and learning easier.

Other industry-leading solutions such as MobileConnect, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, EW-DX, TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Control Cockpit and Room planner will also be showcased at Sennheiser's booth.

