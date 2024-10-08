SEORAE Rebrands to SEORAE JIB, Elevating the KBBQ Experience with the Best of Both Worlds

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEORAE (originally named as Hangug Growth Pte Ltd) is excited to announce its rebranding to SEORAE JIB, effective October 2024. This transformation embraces Korean heritage by merging the elegance of royal cuisine with the warmth of a family home, creating a refined yet comfortable dining experience that elevates Korean BBQ.

New release of Hanjeongsik style lunch menu to provide an alternative to bbq. Enjoy a hearty bbq dinner with meats smoked in traditional Korean Onggi pot smoked with Hay and Oakwood to infuse meat with earthy aroma.

The name "Jib," meaning "home" in Korean, reflects the restaurant's philosophy of making every guest feel at home while dining like royalty. With carefully curated menus inspired by traditional royal courts and innovative modern touches, SEORAE JIB promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

TWO MENUS, ONE ROYAL EXPERIENCE

SEORAE JIB introduces an exquisite dinner experience with its innovative BBQ menu, featuring a revolutionary approach to meat preparation. As the first in Singapore to use traditional Korean Onggi Jars, meats are smoked with hay and oakwood, imparting a unique earthy fragrance and ensuring even cooking. This sensory-driven, interactive grilling experience is perfect for social gatherings, allowing guests to enjoy the art of BBQ in a welcoming atmosphere.

For lunch, SEORAE JIB offers a delightful Hanjeongsik, a full-course meal showcasing a variety of meticulously prepared Korean delicacies consisting of 10 dishes, all served in small portions. Available on weekdays until 3pm, this smokeless, hassle-free lunch is designed to make diners feel at home. (BBQ at customer tableside will not be available during this period) Within the lunch menu, guests can also savour Sotbap and hotplates, ensuring a satisfying midday meal.

By providing these two distinct menus, SEORAE JIB enriches the dining experience, catering to diverse preferences and occasions. The innovative JIB platter, complementing the dinner BBQ menu, features an array of wraps— tteok, seaweed, tortilla, and lettuce—paired with flavourful additions like pineapple, marinated raw squid, and grilled baby shrimps. Supervised grilling is also available, offering guidance on pairing variations to create an inclusive journey for first-time customers, ensuring everyone feels at ease and truly at home.

EAT LIKE ROYALS, FEEL AT HOME

With the rebranding comes a refreshed interior design that combines contemporary elegance with traditional Korean aesthetics. SEORAE JIB's new visual identity will reflect the harmony between the past and present, blending minimalist, modern décor with warm, homely touches to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests. Stay tuned to late night dining at Plaza Singapura which offers alcoholic beverages and food for gatherings that feel at home.

Join Us at SEORAE JIB from October 2024

SEORAE JIB invites everyone to come and experience the magic of Korean royal cuisine with a homely touch. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, this transformation marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, and we can't wait to share it with you.

SEORAE JIB will roll out in phases for all 6 existing outlets in October:

Serangoon NEX, Plaza Singapura* , Compass One,Tampines Mall, NorthPoint City (North Wing), JEM

*Late night dining available till 12am on Friday, Saturday and eve of Public Holidays.

About SEORAE JIB

SEORAE JIB, formerly known as SEORAE, is a Hanjeongsik and Korean BBQ restaurant that combines the elegance of traditional royal cuisine with the warmth of family-style hospitality. Founded by Chef Chul Park, SEORAE JIB offers a unique dining experience featuring innovative grilling techniques, a full-course Hanjeongsik meal, and late-night BBQ offerings.

SEORAE JIB continues to innovate with Chef Park's belief in keeping heritage menu offerings relevant and maintaining quality to modern consumers:

"I have learnt the culinary art from so many teachers, and over the years, I have also become a teacher to many. In all honesty, the best teacher, to me, is, and will always be, my mother.

My mother taught me the concept of combining the power of ingredients, care and time to achieve the perfect harmony in texture, flavour and nutrition in a wholesome and unpretentious way. When I curate a menu for my customers, I do it with the utmost care and attention as if I were cooking for royalty and serving it in my own home."

SOURCE Seorae