Seoul as Asia's Economic Center...A roadshow to attract promising global companies in 2023 will be held in Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host a roadshow titled "Seoul Forward-Your Next Business Destination" on November 14th at M Hotel Singapore, with an aim to increase the inflow of Singapore-based companies to Seoul, a growing Asian Economic hub.

Seoul Forward : Your Next Business Destination

Invest Seoul-Seoul's dedicated organization in attracting foreign investment, is hosting the roadshow with the objectives of understanding the intention of global companies to relocate to Asia-Pacific headquarters and support Singapore-based companies' entrance to Seoul in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore's business administration agency. Companies from various industries interested in entering Korea including Kuehne & Nagel, Breadtalk, and ENGIE Energy Marketing Singapore are anticipated to attend the event.

The morning of the roadshow is comprised of the Keynote speech, Introductory session to the Invest Seoul support project, Seminar on Seoul Entry, Presentation of a successful Seoul entry story. Followed by private legal and accounting consulting sessions for attendees in the afternoon. The sessions are customized with pre-acquired inquiries to provide constructive guidance in harmony with the actual investment process.

The Keynote speech --led by Professor Roh Sungjong of the Singapore Management University , explores Seoul's superior investment environment, seen through a comprehensive comparison of business environment of rival cities, and the perceived effects of foreign companies' profit-generation in Seoul .

The introductory session led by Invest Seoul covers investment incentives and support projects provided to companies entering Seoul

Seminars explaining Seoul entry procedures and Korea's tax systems will be held by Sejong Law Firm and Hyesung Accounting Firm respectively.

JustCo, a Singapore co-working space company, will be sharing its success story in the Seoul market.

As a sign of active support for companies entering Seoul, Invest Seoul will sign an MOU with SkyArk Chronicles Holdings, a growing game development and distribution company, Mioying Financial Technology (HK) Ltd, an AI-based Fintech company focusing on solutions for climate change, and VTKD (Visual Taekwondo), a Human Experience Technology company that applies technology to Taekwondo.

The MOU promises the All-In-One package, comprised of support for preliminary market research and funding throughout the Seoul entrance processes.

"We will continue to promote Seoul's charm and investment environment and provide tailored support for each company so that it can be reborn as an Asian economic center," said Bonhi Gu, a director of Invest Seoul.

* Event Information Page (https://investseoul.org/)

SOURCE Invest Seoul