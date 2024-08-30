Seoul Auction to host “2024 Connect Seoul” at Gangnam Center

Exhibitions of major Korean and foreign contemporary artists, auction preview, and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea based art auction house Seoul Auction will be offering a wide range of art content at its Gangnam Center in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul until September 13 in preparation for Seoul Art Week, a major international art event. "2024 Connect Seoul" will comprise two special exhibitions of major Korean and foreign contemporary artists, an auction preview, and a media art group exhibition.

"Yoshitomo Nara," a special exhibition of one of Japan's most prominent contemporary artists who is known for his depictions of small girls with large heads and eyes, will feature an eclectic selection of approximately 30 paintings, sculptures, and drawings. There will also be large paintings and sculptures that are rarely put on display, including Green Eyes, a painting of a child with large, green eyes.

"Mindfulness," an exhibition of ceramist Park YoungSook and dansaekhwa master Lee UFan, is also noteworthy. It will display 40 artworks, including white celadon ware by Park, paintings by Lee, and collaborations by Park and Lee that embody a uniquely Korean beauty. The exhibition will celebrate the two artists' 40-year professional friendship as well as the process and outcomes of their experimental work combining ceramics and painting.

There will also be a preview for the Contemporary Art Sale (Sep. 10), which will offer works by both famous Korean and foreign artists with established reputations in the art market, such as Yayoi Kusama, Alex Katz, Yoo YoungKuk, and Park SeoBo, as well as young up-and-coming Korean artists. As many overseas collectors will be in Seoul at the time, Seoul Auction will concentrate on showcasing Korean masters who are known for their use of unique colors and techniques.

The Hong Kong-based K11 Art Foundation will be hosting "Lunar Water," a screen media art exhibition based on a moon theme, in partnership with LG OLED. Held from September 3 through 7, it will feature media artists such as a'strict, Cheng Ran, and Tyler Hobbs. Les Enluminures, a gallery and leader of medieval/Renaissance manuscripts that will be participating in the Frieze Masters section, will be hosting "European Heritage," an exhibition of antique jewels from August 30 until September 7.

A shuttle bus will be operated between the COEX and Gangnam Center from September 4 through 6, the dates of Frieze Seoul and Kiaf SEOUL. The Gangnam Center will be open daily from 10 am until 7 pm, but on September 5, or "Cheongdam Night," when all art galleries in Cheongdam district are open late into the evening, it will extend its exhibition hours until 9 pm.

