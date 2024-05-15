SEOUL, South Korea, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul Robotics, a leading industrial autonomous driving company, announced on that Doogon Kim, head of R&D center at Seoul Robotics, has been appointed as an expert for Working Group(WG) 14 of the International Organization for Standardization(ISO)'s Technical Committee(TC) 204.

Seoul Robotics Head of R&D center appointed as an expert in autonomous driving for WG14 of ISO/TC 204 (PRNewsfoto/Seoul Robotics)

With approval from the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, the ISO representative organization in Korea, Kim will actively participate in the development of international standards for systems such as Autonomous Valet Parking systems (AVPS) and safety warning systems using Intelligent transport systems (ITS).

ISO's TC204 was established in 1992 and is responsible for various international standardizations related to ITS, including roads, infrastructure, communications, vehicle control, logistics, and ergonomics, with experts from more than 61 countries including USA, Japan, Germany and so on.

WG14, one of the 18 working groups established by TC204, focuses on international standardization related to vehicles' active safety systems and autonomous driving systems. Areas such as AVPS, Partially Automated Parking System (PAPS), Traffic Jam Assistant (TJA), Highway Assist System (HAS), and Low-Speed Autonomous Vehicle (LSAV) are part of WG14's standardization efforts. Currently, Japan is holding a convenor status in WG 14.

Especially, WG14 leads international standardization efforts for smart safety systems, encompassing vehicle-alone active safety systems using sensing devices such as radar, LiDAR, and vision sensors, as well as roadside communication-based active safety systems.

Young-jun Moon, an invited professor in Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) and ISO/TC204 WG17 convenor, expressed strong expectations for Seoul Robotics and Doogon Kim to play a central role in this significant phase for global autonomous driving.

Doogon Kim expressed pride in Seoul Robotics' participation in WG14, recognizing their expertise in autonomous valet parking systems, which are fundamental to their infrastructure-based autonomous driving technology.

Meanwhile, founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has established itself as a key player in the industrial autonomous driving software market, serving major global automotive OEMs. The company reported revenues of 3 billion KRW and a gross profit margin of 55% last year, with 80% of its sales coming from the global market. Seoul Robotics is planning a pre-IPO round this year with the goal of listing on the KOSDAQ by 2025, aiming to attract top talent and strengthen its competitive position through focused R&D efforts.

