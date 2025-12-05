Seoul Tourism Organization to Host "Seoul My Soul in Kuala Lumpur"

- Seoul Tourism Organization to launch Seoul tourism promotion event on Sunday, December 7, in Malaysia

- Seoul brand photo zones, postcard-making experiences, and more designed to appeal to the local MZ generation

- Mayor Oh to introduce Seoul's signature tourism content and promote the city's global appeal

- K-pop cover dance, K-Tigers performance, lucky draws for flight and hotel vouchers, K-snack giveaways, and ample on-site entertainment

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) will host Seoul My Soul in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 7, at the main square of Fahrenheit 88 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event aims to attract potential Malaysian visitors by enhancing awareness and interest in Seoul, a city that continues to see rapidly growing demand among Malaysian travelers.

Promotional poster for the "Seoul My Soul in Kuala Lumpur" Seoul tourism promotion event.

The Malaysian tourism market is expected to continue its strong post-pandemic momentum into 2025, emerging as a highly important region for attracting international visitors.

Malaysia's economy grew by 5.2% in the third quarter of this year, reflecting stable economic growth. The increased purchasing power of the expanding middle class is translating into growing demand for overseas travel.

Strengthened economic and tourism cooperation between Korea and Malaysia is driving continued growth in the number of Malaysian travelers visiting Korea.

The experience zone will feature Seoul-themed brand photo spots and Christmas-season installations, designed to capture the interest of the local MZ generation.

The Seoul brand photo zone includes a self-photo booth featuring "Haechi," Seoul's official mascot, and "Jennie," Seoul Tourism's promotional model, giving visitors the chance to take photos as if there were Seoul's own promotional ambassadors.

In the experience zone, guests can create Christmas postcards featuring iconic Seoul attractions. With support from Nongshim, limited-edition K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration ramen will be provided as giveaway prizes.

Additional on-site programs include a Taekwondo performance by K-Tigers, celebratory stages by local cover dance teams, and an engaging lineup of prize events.

During the official program, which begins at 16:00 local time, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will introduce some of Seoul's most popular filming locations, including Namsan Tower and Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), sites that have recently gained global attention. He will also participate in the lighting ceremony for the Seoul Christmas Tree and "Santa Haechi," a point-choreography session with audience participation, and a series of lucky draw events as part of proactive efforts to promote Seoul tourism.

Kil Ki-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, stated, "Malaysia is one of the Southeast Asian markets with the highest interest in Korean tourism. Continuous economic growth and strong enthusiasm for K-content among the younger generation are driving demand for travel to Seoul," adding, "Through this promotion, STO aims to build closer engagement with potential Malaysian visitors and showcase a wide range of cultural and experiential programs that encourage travel to Seoul."

