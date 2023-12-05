SEPHORA Malaysia's first-ever 3D Interactive Show Launches in Kuala Lumpur

Immerse in the Future of Beauty and Technology this holiday season.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season round the corner, SEPHORA Malaysia is excited to launch the 'Unwrap Their Beautiful' campaign with a first-ever 3D interactive showcase on the capital city's largest 3D screens.

'Unwrap Their Beautiful' invites visitors to a virtual journey to discover their beauty power and share their holiday cheer. Regardless of age, gender, or background for this season of gifting.

To create a unique holiday experience, the 3D synchronised interactive show turns spectators into participants when they dedicate their holiday wishes to their nearest and dearest on the screens. This can be achieved by scanning a QR code for an instant connection or schedule your wishes in advance. This feature transforms the experience into holiday cheer by fostering connections and sharing moments of love and appreciation.

With a touch of technology, consumers at SEPHORA's Fahrenheit88 store can discover surprises hidden within its holiday displays. Valerie Foong, General Manager of Sephora Malaysia explains, "There are QR codes consumers can scan that will lead them to an interactive game. As they follow the virtual ribbon, consumers have a chance to not only collect virtual gifts but also turn virtual into reality with tangible gifts by approaching any Beauty Advisors in-store."

The 3D interactive show will be displayed on the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur's Elite screen and Fahrenheit88's Curve LED screen daily from 1st December 2023 - 1st January 2024 at 8:30pm (GMT + 8) For more updates on the holiday initiatives, visit SEPHORA Malaysia's Facebook , Instagram or website .

About SEPHORA

SEPHORA is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand.

With 46,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, SEPHORA connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community.

We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 2700 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint.

With our curation of close to 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

