Sercomm Philippines Steps Up for Community Reconstruction After Typhoon Carina

CALAMBA, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Philippines Inc. (SPI), the Philippine subsidiary of Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), announced its dedicated participation in community reconstruction efforts following recent natural calamities. In collaboration with the Philippines Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Taipei, SPI has initiated comprehensive outreach programs, including the provision of relief supplies and fund donations, educational sponsorship for the disadvantaged, and voluntary community cleanup work.

Typhoon Carina severely impacted several areas in the Philippines, notably Barangay Lingga in Calamba, near the SPI factory. The vicinity around Laguna de Bay was flooded, forcing most families to evacuate. Furthermore, in June 2024, the barangay experienced a devastating fire incident that razed 30 houses, devastating many families and rendering them homeless.

Beginning in July 2024, SPI, in collaboration with PTIC Taipei, has conducted extensive outreach activities in Barangay Lingga. With support from local barangay authorities, relief supplies including rice, noodles, canned goods, toiletries, and drinking water have been provided to families in need. Additionally, SPI is closely coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross - Laguna Provincial Chapter to implement a second wave of outreach activities to assist those affected by the typhoon in other nearby locations.

"Being an integral member of the community, Sercomm is committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility." stated Jack Yueh, President of Sercomm Philippines. "By providing timely supplies and assistance, we aim to help the community return to normalcy."

"Natural disasters are beyond our control, and we are grateful to industry leaders like Sercomm for their quick response in providing essential disaster relief materials to the affected community." stated Mr. Anthony B. Rivera, Trade Representative and Director for Commercial Affairs of PTIC Taipei. "Their necessary assistance not only provides immediate aid to affected families but also exemplifies the social responsibility of a leading enterprise."

