Serve with all your might! State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company helps Weifang build the country's first "zero carbon port"

WEIFANG, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, China Classification Society Quality Certification Co., Ltd. issued the "Carbon Neutral Evaluation Certificate" to Shandong Bohai Bay Port Group Weifang Port, marking that Weifang has built the country's first "zero carbon port".

As early as the beginning of the wind power project, the staff of Weifang Power Supply Company of the State Grid took the initiative to carry out personalized and differentiated services. As the project is the first onshore decentralized wind power project in the province, in order to solve a series of problems such as operation mode and grid-connected scheduling, State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company pioneered a set of decentralized wind power project whole-process management service mode, specialized in deployment development, scheduling, digitalization and marketing, and set up the strongest technical team stationed in Weifang Port to re-optimize the design drawings. The automation, communication equipment to re-coordinate, joint test, the implementation of other technical solutions for "one to one" guidance, after three months of concentrated research, one hidden danger all cleared, one problem all solved, to ensure that the wind power project in September 30 this year successfully connected to the grid, 15 months ahead of the planned grid connection time.

It is estimated that the annual power generation of the wind power project is about 69.15 million KWH, which can not only meet the electricity demand of the entire port terminal equipment and ship shore power of 35 million KWH, but also the remaining power can be connected to the Internet to create income for Weifang Port. In addition, compared with conventional coal-fired thermal power units with the same power generation, it can save 21,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 57,000 tons per year, which plays an important role in protecting the ecological environment.

In the next step, State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company will continue to give full play to its professional advantages to help Shandong Bohai Bay Port Group Weifang Port build a smart carbon tube control platform, build a green electricity management system, comprehensively improve the level of green electricity consumption, and help build a new ecology of green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

SOURCE State grid Weifang power supply Company