ServiceNow announces national skills commitment with NTUC LearningHub at new Singapore Innovation Centre - a business accelerator for bespoke GenAI roadmaps to change the way work is done

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company, today announced a national skills commitment to train more than 1,000 Singaporeans in digital skills by 2024 in support of the Government's Smart Nation agenda. This commitment supports their global program, RiseUp with ServiceNow, to skill one million people on the company's platform by 2024.

NTUC LearningHub, VITAL Shared Services, Synapxe – Singapore's HealthTech agency, GovTech, Accenture, Fujitsu, Enable - a Fujitsu company, NCS and Tata Consultancy Services have also committed to train employees or skill individuals on ServiceNow's Platform in 2023, to meet digital business needs.

The announcement was made at the opening of ServiceNow's new Innovation Centre, a digital incubation hub for Singapore enterprises to model, demo and stress-test digital roadmaps – such as GenAI, hyperautomation and low code apps – to deliver a better experience for customers and employees.

Companies can use the Innovation centre's six purpose-built workspaces – located in Suntec, Tower Four – to build custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies and share knowledge and best practices. The hub will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers and partners who've committed to skilling Singapore citizens.

ServiceNow also welcomed NTUC LearningHub CEO, Jeremy Ong, ServiceNow's newest academic skills partner in Asia.

ServiceNow and NTUC LearningHub announce Academic Partnership

NTUC LearningHub and ServiceNow have signed an Academic Partnership agreement in a national skills commitment to bring low-code digital courses to more than one thousand individuals in Singapore, through 2024. ServiceNow's low-code citizen developer course will be the first course hosted on NTUC LearningHub and subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore – a government initiative to make skills more accessible - with intake sessions open now.

"As NTUC LearningHub is committed to equipping the workforce with job-ready skills to remain relevant and competitive in the digital economy, we are delighted to collaborate with world-class partners like ServiceNow to offer accessible, high-quality, and industry-recognised skills training. The ServiceNow low-code citizen developer course will empower individual workers to acquire skills that are transferrable across job functions and industries. This will enable them to better value-add, by actively contributing to digital transformation and innovation within their organisations, and even as they transition into new careers," said Mr Jeremy Ong.

ServiceNow training courses are also available to anyone in Singapore who is interested in building a digital career, with more than 600 free courses and 18-job related certification paths. Local placements are available with key partners, such as Accenture, Fujitsu, Enable - a Fujitsu company, NCS and Tata Consultancy Services in Singapore.

Singapore as the digital hub for ServiceNow in APAC

"ServiceNow's decision to commit to training local talent and establish an Innovation Centre in Singapore reinforces our focus to accelerate Asia's economic growth with talent and technology. We're transforming the way Singapore enterprises build digital businesses, to deliver better ways to work," said Wee Luen Chia, Managing Director and Area Vice President, ServiceNow Asia.

Singapore remains a key contributor to ServiceNow's strong regional growth, as the Headquarters for the Region, following inauguration ten years ago. ServiceNow has doubled Singapore's hundreds-strong employee base in the last two years and made dedicated investment into local data centre facilities to support regulated industries. ServiceNow customers include Singapore Airlines, Temasek Polytechnic, GovTech, M1, Scoot and Standard Chartered.

"Singapore's highly skilled, advanced digital economy is furthering its edge; with government, industry and academia, embracing all avenues of innovation, led by local talent with the best ideas supported by the world's best technology," said Chia.

Singapore Innovation Centre launch partners

"The key to leading meaningful digital transformation amid the rapidly changing nature of work is developing our people. Low code skills offer tremendous opportunities for non-technical employees to find better ways to work. As part of our 'Innovation Day Out' initiative to continually test new solutions and grow citizen developers, we are excited to offer ServiceNow's low code course to our officers. This will equip 20 of them with digital skills and provide valuable insights into the solution's capabilities," said Mr Dennis Lui, Chief Executive of VITAL, the Ministry of Finance.

