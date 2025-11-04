Set off this Year-End Season with Trip.com's 11.11 Flight, Hotel and Attraction Deals

Snag flight promo codes and #TripTuesday flash sale deals

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher in the year-end season with exclusive flight, hotel and attraction deals[1] from Trip.com from 4 to 16 November 2025, both dates inclusive. Get ready to unlock a world of travel savings with flight flash sale – #TripTuesday – as well as attractive discounts on hotels in China, Japan and Thailand.

Secure Flash Sale Deals on Flights and Hotels

Whether it's to reset your pace or to shop till you drop, jet off to your dream destination with exclusive Trip.com flight promo codes of up to $100 off. Save further with coupons of up to $100 off select airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways and more – where you can earn frequent flyer points while scoring massive savings. For those looking for a quick getaway, hop on domestic flights with $30 off promo codes on Jetstar, Virgin Australia or Qantas[2].

That's not all. Keep your eyes peeled for the #TripTuesday flight flash sale which brings flight deals from Sydney and Melbourne to Chengdu starting from $159. Craving a tropical escape? Snatch a one-way flight from Perth to Bali from $109. Or if you're looking for a short getaway, flights to or from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane start from as low as $29.

Lock in your savings further with Trip.com's $50 off hotel promo codes[3], so you can book your favourite stay wherever your destination. Don't miss out also on exclusive hotel flash sale deals in popular destinations – China, Japan, and Thailand — rooms start from as low as $9 per night.

Up to 50% Discounts on Attractions, Airport Transfers and More

Adventure-seekers can also cash in on flash sale deals available for attractions and tours, including up to 50% off the "Have Fun in Kansai Premium Pass". This means you get to enjoy all-round savings across transport, shopping, meals and attractions including the popular Universal Studios Japan! Or get to Melbourne CBD from the airport in a flash with $10 SkyBus tickets!

Prefer to explore at your own pace and comfort? Don't miss discounts of up to 50% off car rentals. Enjoy further savings and a hassle-free journey with up to 30% off airport transfer services.

Whether you're looking to post your travel pictures or navigate through the city, staying connected anywhere you are has never been easier with Trip.com's up to 50% off eSIM promo codes.

Don't miss the 11.11 Trip Frenzy sale today. Book now to enjoy these deals and more via Trip.com.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 200,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com 's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com .

[1] Subject to Terms and Conditions. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. [2] Minimum spend of $100 [3] Minimum spend of $200

