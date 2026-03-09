Seveno Capital Invests in PointFit as Next-Generation Wearable Patch Signals a Break from Traditional Wearable Devices

Investment in PointFit anchors Seveno's Hong Kong expansion and marks first deal led by new Partner Jean-Baptiste Roy

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seveno Capital has announced a strategic investment in PointFit, a company developing a skin patch wearable for non-invasive and real-time biomarker monitoring through sweat, valuing the business at US $10 million, in a move that underscores growing investor conviction in next-generation wearable technology that goes beyond existing heart-rate wearable devices.

Allen Law, Principal at Seveno Capital (Left), Kenny Oktavius, Co-Founder and CEO of PointFit (Middle), Jean-Baptiste Roy, Partner at Seveno Capital (Right)

The transaction reflects Seveno Capital's strategy of backing globally scalable healthspan platforms emerging from Asia, while actively evaluating investment opportunities across North America and Europe.

PointFit represents a fundamental shift in health monitoring, moving the category away from devices that infer physiology through proxies such as heart rate and motion, towards direct, continuous biological measurement captured at the skin.

PointFit, a Hong Kong-based startup incubated at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), has developed its first product for Continuous Lactate Monitoring (CLM), enabling users to understand fatigue, endurance and recovery in real time without invasive blood tests or time-consuming laboratory analysis. Its modular platform design supports future platform expansion beyond its initial endurance focus.

While biomarker data has long been used in elite sport and clinical research, access has historically been confined to invasive, intrusive and controlled environments. By translating laboratory-grade physiological insight into a wearable format, PointFit expands access to continuous biomarker intelligence beyond elite performance settings.

The US $10 million valuation marks a significant milestone for PointFit, validating both the pace of its technical progress and the scale of the market opportunity ahead. While PointFit's initial focus is endurance-biomarkers (eg: lactate, electrolytes, sweat rate) monitoring, the company is building toward a broader platform that can track multiple diagnostic biomarkers, enabling future applications across performance, metabolic health, and longevity-focused care.

Analysts project the global wearable market will double to a US$200 billion Total Addressable Market (TAM) by 2030, driven by a massive consumer shift from basic activity tracking to clinical-grade biological data.

Within this, PointFit is strategically positioned to capture a US$15 billion Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) of tens of millions of dedicated endurance athletes seeking real-time physiological optimisation.

PointFit has successfully carried out demos with global sports federations, teams, technologies, retailers and fitness equipment manufacturers. As the company enters its commercialisation phase, Seveno Capital will supercharge PointFit's integration with key industry stakeholders internationally, including in the United States. Recent product showcases in Indiana and participation in the Startup World Cup Finale in Silicon Valley have strengthened its engagement with North America's sports and venture ecosystems. PointFit is also supported by Creative Destruction Lab, a global science-based accelerator, further reinforcing its international scaling trajectory.

PointFit's international profile accelerated at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company received a CES Innovation Award in Digital Health, placing it among the most closely watched emerging sports technology companies in the United States.

Seveno Capital views PointFit's progress as reflective of the evolving global fitness and wellness industry, increasingly shaped by Asian innovation and capital. A recent example of this trend is Anta Sports' acquisition of a 29 per cent stake in iconic German sportswear brand Puma in January 2026, a transaction widely seen as a signal of cross-border consolidation driven from Asia, as global fitness, performance, and lifestyle brands seek scale, technology, and new growth platforms.

Against this backdrop, Seveno Capital believes PointFit is well-positioned to emerge as a globally relevant health-monitoring platform, leveraging Hong Kong's role as a gateway between Asian capital, international markets, and elite performance ecosystems.

Inaugural Investment from Seveno Capital's Hong Kong Platform

The PointFit investment is Singapore-based Seveno Capital's first transaction since opening a new office in Hong Kong. Hong Kong will serve as a base for sourcing, backing and scaling globally relevant technologies at the intersection of performance, prevention and longevity.

Seveno Capital is a global venture platform investing in human healthspan. The firm evaluates opportunities worldwide and supports its portfolio companies in scaling across major international markets, including Asia, Europe, the Gulf and the United States. Seveno continues to assess investment opportunities in US-based startups, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of the North American health and sports technology market.

The investment is the inaugural deal led by Jean-Baptiste Roy, who has joined Seveno Capital as Partner to expand the firm's international scope and deepen its focus on performance-led, data-driven technologies. Roy brings extensive experience in sports technology and human performance investing, strengthening Seveno Capital's ability to identify and scale category-defining platforms with global potential.

Allen Law, Principal at Seveno Capital, said:

"PointFit represents the next generation of health platforms, turning real-time biomarker data into everyday behavioural insight. This is where preventive health is heading - away from occasional testing and toward continuous understanding of the human body. At Seveno Capital, we back technologies that can define new global categories and help build the foundation for longer, stronger lives."

Jean-Baptiste Roy, Partner at Seveno Capital, said:

"Seveno is building the infrastructure that makes healthspan extension real, and Hong Kong gives us a powerful base to scale globally with unique access to Asia. PointFit brings biomarker visibility that was once limited to elite laboratories into the hands of athletes and everyday users, which is exactly the kind of platform we believe can scale internationally. And I am excited to bring this innovation to everyone from amateur to professional athletes, to train safely and more accurately."

Kenny Oktavius, Co-Founder and CEO of PointFit, said:

"Seveno's vision of 'adding life to years' mirrors our belief that the future of healthcare is preventive and personalised. With Seveno's global network across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, we can accelerate the rollout of the PF-Sweat Patch from elite sports into broader consumer adoption. Together, we are bridging wellness and clinical care so everyone can understand their body's signals and take control of their healthspan."

