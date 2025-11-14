SG Coatings Introduces Maintenance Packages for Long-Lasting Paintwork on the Mornington Peninsula

Female-led painting company launches new service to protect homes and businesses from coastal wear and maintain premium finishes.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SG Coatings, a trusted residential and commercial painting company on the Mornington Peninsula, has launched its new Maintenance Packages, giving both homeowners and businesses an easier way to protect their paintwork and keep their properties looking freshly finished year-round.

The new packages help clients maintain the quality and appearance of their property between full repaints. Each includes a range of professional maintenance options such as scheduled inspections, touch-ups and cleaning of painted surfaces. All essential services for homes and buildings exposed to salt air, strong sun and coastal weather.

SG Coatings Founder and Managing Director Sophie Grover, says the idea came directly from conversations with clients who wanted a more proactive way to care for their investment.

"Many of our clients love the transformation a professional paint job brings, but the Peninsula's conditions can be tough on exterior finishes," said Grover. "Our Maintenance Packages take the stress out of upkeep, providing peace of mind that we'll handle everything, from early wear checks to touch-ups, before problems appear. There's no management from the client involved, we schedule regular checks and rectify accordingly."

Known for its premium painting services, SG Coatings has become one of the most recognised painting companies on the Mornington Peninsula. Every project is completed by a local, qualified female-led team committed to exceptional workmanship, clean worksites and open communication.

With an emphasis on detail, communication and care, SG Coatings brings a woman's touch to every project, appealing to clients seeking a more personal and reliable experience. From tailored colour consultations to high-end interior and exterior finishes, SG Coatings delivers unmatched craftsmanship and care to every home and business it transforms.

The new Maintenance Packages extend that same promise of quality, helping home and property owners protect their investment and enjoy a lasting finish for years to come.

About SG Coatings

SG Coatings is a female-led painting company based on the Mornington Peninsula, offering premium residential and commercial painting, colour consultation and maintenance services. Founded by Sophie Grover, the company is known for exceptional workmanship, professionalism and lasting results that elevate homes and businesses across the Peninsula.

SOURCE SG Coatings