Sgcarmart Announces "Beyond Motion" Singapore's First Immersive Mobility Experience on March 21-22, 2026, Featuring Leading EV Brands, Industry Experts, and Future Forward Talks

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgcarmart, Singapore's most trusted automotive platform, is launching Beyond Motion, its first ever experience-driven electrified mobility showcase, taking place on March 21–22, 2026 at the Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 403–404. Designed for prospective EV buyers, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and anyone curious about the future of electric mobility, Beyond Motion will bring together major brands, experts, and ecosystem partners for two days of discovery, education, and hands-on engagement.

Singapore's EV adoption has accelerated rapidly, with 2025 marking the first year that fully electric vehicles became the top choice among new passenger car registrations, representing 45% of the market.

"Electrification, new energy, digitalisation, shifting consumer expectations and global competition are accelerating the transformation of how people and goods move." said Shahrul Tahir, CEO of Sgcarmart. "Beyond Motion creates the ideal environment for consumers and industry stakeholders to explore the electrified future together."

A First of Its Kind EV Experience for All

Over two days, Beyond Motion will offer an interactive, accessible, and highly engaging programme designed to simplify EV adoption and introduce attendees to the latest advancements in electrified mobility:

Multi Brand EV Showcase

Visitors can explore, compare, and experience the latest electric and hybrid models under one roof. With over eight exhibiting brands, attendees can expect new model launches, technology showcases, and event exclusive promotions.

Education Hubs and Learning Zones

Expert led sessions will cover EV ownership fundamentals, charging infrastructure, battery innovation, sustainability, and future mobility trends. Specialists will be available to address practical questions on daily usage, charging routines, and lifestyle considerations.

Industry Conversations & Expert Panels

Beyond Motion will host policymakers, charging providers, OEMs, and mobility innovators for panel discussions, keynote conversations, and moderated sessions. These dialogues will explore Singapore's electrification roadmap, infrastructure development, technology shifts, and opportunities for collaboration across the mobility ecosystem.

Interactive Experiences and Prizes

Attendees can participate in hands on activities, discover new technologies, and complete a stamp rally to redeem event exclusive prizes, making the experience engaging for first time EV explorers and experienced industry professionals alike

"Through immersive and interactive experiences, we hope to bridge the gap for those considering the transition to electric mobility, while helping shape how the wider ecosystem continues to evolve," said Yau Fun Heng, COO of Sgcarmart.

Registration Now Open

Admission to Beyond Motion is free with registration. Members of the public are encouraged to register early to secure access to sessions, activities, and prize opportunities.

Event Details

Event: Beyond Motion

Beyond Motion Dates: 21–22 March 2026

21–22 March 2026 Venue: Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 403–404

Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 403–404 Admission: Free with registration

About Sgcarmart

Sgcarmart is Singapore's No. 1 car platform. With over 30,000 listings, it hosts the largest database of new and used cars, supporting approximately 70% of all second-hand car transactions in Singapore. The platform receives more than 1.6 million users every month and provides a comprehensive suite of value-added car ownership and transactional services.

