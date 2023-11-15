SGO will introduce the innovative THEDVELON bearing at IPF 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, the Korean company specialized in oil-less bearing, will be participated in INT'L PLASTIC FAIR (IPF JAPAN) in Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan from Nov 28th to Dec 2nd.

IPF JAPAN, a plastic and rubber exhibition, showcases raw materials, machinery, and services related to plastic and rubber production tubes, and is planned to be re-open since 2017. SGO will introduce high-surface pressure brass oil-less bearing and "THEDVELON" used as plastic injection molding machines and plastic mold guide parts.

A considerable load is applied to the toggle to stabilize the mold in the toggle-type plastic injection machine, and SGO has developed a high-load brass material suitable for it, and therefore, it is recognized for its high quality by supplying it to both domestic and foreign injection machine manufacturers.

THEDVELON, a solely developed by SGO for high quality and competitive price of product, is differentiable from other oil-less bearing, and therefore, its market sharing is increasing in Republic of Korea, the US, and India. THEDVELON is a solid lubricant dispersive bearing that has only been sintered in general structural steel and sliding parts, and will be introduced as a sliding plate of plastic injection machines and guild slide parts of plastic molds at IPF 2023.

The CEO of SGO said "a solely developed THEDVELON has comparative advantages in terms of high abrasion resistance, price, and it is an honor to present such an innovative product indicating SGO's differentiable technology to the world through IPF 2023.

Founded in 2000, SGO mainly manufactures oil-less bearing used in plastic injection molding machines, construction equipment, steel manufacturing facilities, and hydroelectric power plants. With one-stop process facilities ranging from purchasing raw materials to casting, extruding materials and bearing processing, SGO is a technology competitive company with 16 patents at home and abroad, providing value to customers in various industries in more than 30 countries around the world, including major exporters such as the US, Japan, and Germany.

The upcoming events that SGO will participate in are as follows:

1. Japan

Event Title: IPF Japan 2023 (https://www.ipfjapan.jp/english)

Period: 2023.11.28-2023.12.2

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan

2. Indonesia

Event Title: Manufacturing Indonesia 2023 (https://www.manufacturingindonesia.com)

Period: 2023.12.6-2023.12.9

Venue: Jakarta International Expo, Jakarta, Indonesia

3. India

1) Event Title: Plastivision 2023 (https://www.plastivision.org)

Period: 2023.12.7-2023.12.11

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

2) Event Title: Excon 2023 (https://www.excon.in)

Period: 2023.12.12-2023.12.16

Venue: BIEC, Bengaluru, India

SOURCE SGO Co., LTD.